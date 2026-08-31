Sport
Afghanistan drawn in Group A of AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
The Afghanistan U17 side has been drawn into Group A, alongside Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Cambodia, setting up a challenging qualification campaign for the young Afghan team.
Afghanistan have been drawn in Group A for the qualifying round of the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan next year.
Afghanistan will face Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Cambodia in the five-team group. Myanmar will host the group, with the qualifiers scheduled to be played as centralised single round-robin tournaments from November 8 to 20.
Only the seven group winners will qualify for the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup, meaning there will be no qualification route for the runners-up.
The seven qualifying group winners will join nine teams that have already secured places in the 16-team finals. The automatically qualified teams are Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
The direct qualification places are linked to the revamped FIFA U17 World Cup format. The tournament was expanded from 24 to 48 teams in 2025 and is now held annually, with Qatar hosting the competition through 2029. Asia has nine places at the global tournament, including Qatar’s host berth.
Japan are the defending AFC U17 Asian Cup champions after defeating China 3-2 in the 2026 final in Jeddah to claim a record-extending fifth continental title.
The 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, with 16 teams competing for the continental crown.
ATN brings the action to Afghan viewers
With broadcast rights in Afghanistan, ATN will provide coverage of the qualifying matches on Ariana Television, giving supporters across the country the opportunity to follow Afghanistan’s U17 team throughout its qualification campaign.
The broadcast continues ATN’s commitment to bringing major Asian football competitions to audiences across Afghanistan, including AFC competitions and international football.
For Afghanistan’s young players, the Group A campaign represents an opportunity to compete against some of Asia’s emerging football nations — with a place at the continental finals at stake.
All eyes will be on November 8, when the road to Uzbekistan 2027 begins.
Sport
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
The series will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming three-match T20 International series between Afghanistan and India, giving cricket fans across Afghanistan the opportunity to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The highly anticipated three-match series, scheduled to run from 13 to 17 September, will see Afghanistan take on one of the world’s leading cricket teams in an exciting T20I contest.
The series will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
The announcement comes just days after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a 15-member squad for the series, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed as captain in his first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time T20I skipper.
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has returned to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. His return strengthens an attack that also includes Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled, while uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has received his maiden call-up following strong performances in domestic cricket and the Shpageeza Cricket League.
Afghanistan’s spin department includes Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience to the squad.
ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series and expressed hope that Afghanistan would deliver a strong performance against India.
He also described the series as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, noting that Afghanistan will host India for the first time.
Although the series will be played in India, ATN’s exclusive rights will allow cricket fans in Afghanistan to follow every match live on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to tune in to Ariana Television for the live broadcasts and follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest news, match information, squad updates and developments ahead of the series.
Afghanistan squad
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Sport
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. The injury kept him out of Afghanistan’s T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, which will be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan in the series, marking his first assignment as the team’s full-time T20I skipper.
Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. The injury kept him out of Afghanistan’s T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
His return adds further strength to Afghanistan’s pace attack, which also features Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled to the national side. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball is expected to provide additional depth and flexibility, particularly in the middle order.
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has received his maiden call-up after making a strong impression in domestic cricket and the Shpageeza Cricket League. He has also been part of Afghanistan’s development pathway and has represented the country at A-team level.
Afghanistan’s spin department will be led by Rashid Khan, with Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also included. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience and balance to the squad.
ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board has always made every effort to select a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for all relevant competitions. We have followed the same approach for the upcoming series against India, and I hope the Afghanistan team will deliver an outstanding performance in these matches,” he said.
Khan also described the series as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, with Afghanistan set to host India for the first time.
“It is a great pride that Afghanistan is hosting a major cricketing nation for the first time. This reflects the progress Afghan cricket has made toward achieving its major objectives and shows that we are steadily advancing toward the strategic goals identified by the organization,” he added.
The Afghanistan squad is expected to travel to India soon for training and final preparations ahead of the three-match series.
Afghanistan Squad
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Reserves: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Series Schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
September 13, 2026
|
1st T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
|
September 15, 2026
|
2nd T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
|
September 17, 2026
|
3rd T20I
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
Sport
Afghanistan added to Asian Cricket Council presidency rotation
Afghanistan has secured a place in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) presidency rotation, marking a significant step toward a greater role for the country in the leadership of Asian cricket.
The decision was made at the ACC’s recent Annual General Meeting following a proposal by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf.
The ACC’s member boards backed Afghanistan’s inclusion in the council’s leadership framework and also supported considering Afghanistan as a host for future ACC tournaments and events.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the decision reflects the growing recognition, confidence and standing of Afghan cricket across Asia.
The new position is expected to give Afghanistan a stronger voice in the leadership and decision-making of Asian cricket, while creating greater opportunities for the country to host major continental tournaments.
The ACB welcomed the decision and thanked the Asian Cricket Council and its member boards for their confidence and support.
The board said it would continue working with its Asian counterparts to contribute to the growth, development and advancement of cricket across the continent.
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