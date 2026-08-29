Afghanistan transports more than 704,000 tonnes of goods by rail in August

Afghanistan transported more than 704,000 metric tonnes of goods through its railway network in August 2026, the Ministry of Public Works said.

The ministry said 704,300 metric tonnes of petroleum products, non-petroleum goods and other materials were imported and exported through four major railway routes during the month.

The Hairatan railway route handled the largest share, with 464,767 tonnes, followed by Khaf–Herat with 137,687 tonnes, Torghundi with 62,015 tonnes, and Aqina with 39,831 tonnes.

The ministry said the railway network also supported Afghan exports during the month, including 3,751 tonnes of carbonated beverages shipped abroad.

According to the ministry, expanding rail transportation and exports could contribute to job creation, higher national revenues and greater economic stability and self-sufficiency.

The ministry added that the Islamic Emirate is working to improve trade conditions and expand transportation facilities for Afghan traders.