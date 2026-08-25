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First deportation flight to Haiti arrives as US ends temporary protected status
Many of those deported had held TPS and had lived and worked in the United States since 2010.
More than 160 people have been deported from the United States to Haiti as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement following the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals.
According to Democracy Now!, the flight was the first deportation flight to Haiti since the US Supreme Court allowed the administration to end TPS protections for an estimated 350,000 Haitians.
The flight landed Thursday in Cap-Haïtien in northern Haiti. Port-au-Prince’s main international airport has been considered too dangerous for such operations amid widespread gang violence and political instability.
Many of those deported had held TPS and had lived and worked in the United States since 2010.
The termination of the protection has raised concerns among Haitian communities and immigration advocates, who warn that thousands of people could be sent back to a country facing severe security and political challenges.
The Trump administration has defended the policy as part of its broader immigration crackdown, arguing that temporary protections are not intended to provide a permanent path to remain in the United States.First deportation flight to Haiti arrives as US ends temporary protected status.
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Indonesia reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s reintegration into global community
Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.
Indonesia says it will continue supporting Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community through constructive engagement.
Anis Matta, Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Gelora Party, said he received a visit from Shoaib Baryalai, First Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, August 24.
In a post on X, Matta said he was briefed directly on progress in efforts by the authorities in Afghanistan to fulfill international commitments and advance the country’s reintegration into the international community.
He said Indonesia would continue its constructive engagement to support the process, with the aim of helping improve, stabilize and promote prosperity for the Afghan people.
Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.
Barakzai said Afghanistan reaffirms its commitment to meaningful engagement with the international community, as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.
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Afghanistan’s 4G subscribers surpass 10 million, says telecom ministry
The ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.
The number of 4G subscribers in Afghanistan has surpassed 10 million, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
Inayatullah Alokozay, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.
Of those internet users, nearly 10 million are now using 4G services, reflecting a significant expansion in access to high-speed mobile internet across the country.
Alokozay said that before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the number of 4G subscribers stood at just over 2 million, while the total number of internet users was below 10 million.
He attributed the increase to the expansion of telecommunications coverage, which has brought mobile and internet services to a larger share of the country’s population.
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Qatar Ambassador holds farewell meeting Turkish diplomat in Kabul
The Qatari ambassador also wished the Turkish diplomat continued success in his future assignments.
The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan, Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, has held a farewell meeting with Bilal Emre, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Türkiye in Kabul, marking the conclusion of the Turkish diplomat’s tenure in Afghanistan.
According to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kabul, Ambassador Al-Qashouti praised Bilal Emre’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation during his mission in Afghanistan.
The Qatari ambassador also wished the Turkish diplomat continued success in his future assignments.
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