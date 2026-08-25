More than 160 people have been deported from the United States to Haiti as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement following the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals.

According to Democracy Now!, the flight was the first deportation flight to Haiti since the US Supreme Court allowed the administration to end TPS protections for an estimated 350,000 Haitians.

The flight landed Thursday in Cap-Haïtien in northern Haiti. Port-au-Prince’s main international airport has been considered too dangerous for such operations amid widespread gang violence and political instability.

Many of those deported had held TPS and had lived and worked in the United States since 2010.

The termination of the protection has raised concerns among Haitian communities and immigration advocates, who warn that thousands of people could be sent back to a country facing severe security and political challenges.

The Trump administration has defended the policy as part of its broader immigration crackdown, arguing that temporary protections are not intended to provide a permanent path to remain in the United States.First deportation flight to Haiti arrives as US ends temporary protected status.