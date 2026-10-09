World
Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
South African jurist Navi Pillay, a former judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law, as international justice institutions face growing political pressure.
The Nobel Committee announced the award hours before the United States imposed sanctions on the ICC, saying the recognition highlighted the importance of preserving an international order based on law and justice.
Pillay, 85, has served as a judge on several international courts, including the ICC and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She also chaired a United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded last year that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the report as “scandalous.”
The Nobel Committee warned that international law and its institutions were under significant pressure, cautioning that a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks threatened stability and peaceful coexistence.
The award comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and the ICC. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the court, particularly over its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.
Netanyahu’s office condemned the Nobel decision, accusing the committee of awarding its highest honour to someone it said had promoted allegations against Israel.
The award and the US sanctions have renewed international debate over the role of legal institutions in addressing alleged war crimes and protecting accountability under international law.
World
US imposes sanctions on ICC amid dispute over international prosecutions
The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, escalating tensions with the international judicial body and potentially straining relations with European allies.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures aim to prevent the ICC from prosecuting American citizens and restrict the court’s resources and operations.
Washington has criticised the ICC over arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, as well as its past investigation into alleged crimes by US personnel in Afghanistan.
The ICC condemned the sanctions as an “assault on the rule of law” and vowed to continue its investigations and prosecutions. It also urged its 125 member states to defend the court’s independence.
The announcement came hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, with the Nobel committee highlighting the importance of international justice amid political pressure on legal institutions.
The sanctions threaten to deepen the dispute between Washington and the ICC, raising concerns about international judicial cooperation and the court’s ability to carry out its work.
World
Witkoff, Kushner to meet Ukrainians for talks on the war, says US source
President Donald Trump this week said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone soon.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian representatives on Friday in Miami to discuss new ideas and try to produce a unified proposal for resolving the war in Ukraine, an American source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict was at a dangerous stalemate. President Donald Trump this week said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone soon, Reuters reported.
Trump, whose efforts to resolve the conflict have so far not succeeded, has been trying to arrange trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine.
The source said Witkoff and Kushner would hold a working session with the Ukrainians to discuss “new ideas and proposals that American negotiators began developing with the Russians and Ukrainians during their recent visit to the region”.
The meeting will include representatives from the White House National Security Council and US Treasury Department, the source said. Ukraine’s chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, intelligence chief Rustem Umerov, and top negotiator David Arakhamia will represent Kyiv.
The American negotiators also invited national security advisors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as officials from NATO and the European Union, read the report.
They are expected to discuss proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war prosperity plan, and other aspects of the conflict, the source said.
The source said the Europeans had told the United States of their frustration with high energy costs and other major financial impacts of the conflict.
“It will be a tough winter if the war does not stop. So, the United States is trying to mediate with the sides with the goal of creating a unified proposal,” the source said.
World
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations.
Russia has begun sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying Ukraine after concluding that broader disruption efforts failed to curb Western military support for the country, Reuters quoting a Danish intelligence official said on Wednesday.
The shift reflects a significant escalation in Moscow’s hybrid warfare campaign, the official, from the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), told a homeland security conference in Copenhagen.
“What we saw in the spring was a lot of planning, but very little carried out; what we saw in early summer is that they started to carry out a lot more,” the official said.
Russia concluded that its previous broad-spectrum targeting “did not have the effect of deterring the Western (military alliance) NATO from supporting Ukraine,” the official added, and while Moscow maintains political control over operations, its operational boldness is growing and Russia is now “trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line. That means weapons production.”
Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen rejected the allegations on Wednesday, accusing Danish authorities of making unfounded accusations against Russia, read the report.
The official cited a Russian defence ministry list of alleged European drone and drone component manufacturers that Moscow said in April amounted to potential military targets, without elaborating further.
Russia is increasingly using untrained proxies — including homeless people and people addicted to drugs — recruited via Telegram and other social media platforms. Recruitment typically starts with low-threshold tasks such as reconnaissance or photography, then escalates toward actual sabotage operations, PET has said.
“It could be anyone just looking for quick money,” the official said. “If the first person isn’t successful, they’ll throw another one at the problem until they succeed.”
Denmark’s defence intelligence service last month said Russia is likely to intensify hybrid attacks against the West in coming months, after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.
In September 2025, before Denmark hosted an EU summit, drones disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports, including Copenhagen, the Nordic region’s busiest, in what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a hybrid attack on her nation.
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