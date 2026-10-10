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Pakistan rejects allegations of links to ISKP amid rising tensions with Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Islamabad had participated constructively and clearly presented its concerns during the discussions.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has rejected allegations by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that Islamabad is linked to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), further highlighting tensions between the two countries over regional security.
Speaking at the ministry’s weekly briefing on Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the allegations and said the Islamic Emirate administration was responsible for the security situation in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan and Nuristan provinces.
The spokesperson also alleged that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other militant groups were operating from safe havens in Afghanistan. He claimed that Pakistani authorities had shared specific information about the locations of these groups through political and other channels.
The Pakistani official further defended his country’s military strikes, describing them as targeted and precise. On the other hand, however, the Islamic Emirate has stated that civilians were targeted in airstrikes by the Pakistani military regime.
However, Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistani allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. Afghan officials have maintained that Pakistan’s security challenges stem from its own internal issues and developments over several years.
The two countries also remain divided over the outcome of the eighth Moscow Format meeting. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Islamabad had participated constructively and clearly presented its concerns during the discussions.
Asked why the meeting concluded without a joint statement, the spokesperson said the Afghan delegation had not agreed to the wording used in previous years, describing the disagreement as a substantive issue rather than a matter of language alone.
At the meeting, Muttaqi accused Pakistan of using ISKP and former Afghan government forces in what he described as a new campaign to destabilize Afghanistan and the wider region. He referred to security incidents in Badakhshan and Nuristan in support of his claims.
The latest exchange of accusations underscores continuing disagreements between Kabul and Islamabad over militancy, crossing security and regional stability.
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Afghanistan placed in Tier 3 in US human trafficking report
The US Department of State has placed Afghanistan in Tier 3 in its 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, citing concerns over forced labor, child exploitation and inadequate protection for trafficking victims.
The report says Afghanistan has failed to fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking and has not made significant efforts to do so.
It also highlights the vulnerability of families, particularly children, to trafficking and exploitation amid poverty, economic hardship and the return of migrants from neighboring countries.
Afghanistan continues to face economic challenges and growing humanitarian needs, while large numbers of Afghan migrants have returned from neighboring countries. Experts say raising public awareness, creating job opportunities and providing support to vulnerable families are essential to preventing human trafficking and child exploitation.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has previously issued a decree declaring human trafficking contrary to Islamic Sharia and called for action against the practice. Officials have also said the rights of Afghans are protected in accordance with Islamic Sharia and Afghan traditions.
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Iranian lawmaker praises Afghanistan’s support, accuses Pakistan of ‘hypocrisy’
Zanganeh claimed that a post published under the name of Pakistan’s parliamentary speaker during negotiations between Tehran and Washington had been written by Americans.
Mohsen Zanganeh, head of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission, has praised Afghanistan’s support for Iran during the conflict between Iran and the United States, while criticizing Pakistan’s conduct during the crisis.
Zanganeh claimed that a post published under the name of Pakistan’s parliamentary speaker during negotiations between Tehran and Washington had been written by Americans. According to the Iranian lawmaker, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was responsible for drafting the post.
He described Pakistan’s alleged conduct as “hypocrisy” and expressed appreciation for the friendship and support shown by Afghans towards Iran.
Zanganeh’s remarks highlight the differing political perspectives emerging in the region as neighbouring countries respond to developments involving Iran and the United States.
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Pakistan issues new directives for Afghan medical students and doctors
Afghan students who were not granted admission before September 1, 2026, have also been instructed to leave Pakistan by October 10.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office has issued new directives concerning Afghan medical students and doctors in the country, making continued studies conditional on valid visas and compliance with immigration requirements.
Under the directives, Afghan undergraduate medical students enrolled in Pakistani medical colleges and universities through government-sponsored or approved programmes, including Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholarships and the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship, may continue their studies if they meet the required legal conditions and obtain clearance from Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior.
Medical colleges and universities have been instructed to register eligible Afghan medical students with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) by October 15, 2026, and submit their registration status to the relevant authorities.
The directives also state that unregistered Afghan students, those who have completed MBBS or BDS degrees, and students studying without fulfilling the required legal formalities must return to Afghanistan by October 10, 2026. The document further specifies that house-job placements will not be offered to graduates covered by these provisions.
Afghan students who were not granted admission before September 1, 2026, have also been instructed to leave Pakistan by October 10. According to the directives, further admissions for Afghan students to medical and non-medical colleges and universities will remain subject to Pakistan’s government policy until further notice.
Meanwhile, Afghan doctors undertaking postgraduate medical training, including FCPS, MCPS, MD and MS programmes, as well as those employed in Pakistan or engaged in private medical practice, have been directed to leave the country by October 10, 2026.
The new measures could affect the education and professional careers of Afghan medical students and doctors currently living in Pakistan, particularly those whose visas, registrations or other legal requirements remain incomplete.
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