Afghan products attract Saudi buyers at major food expo in Jeddah

Five Afghan businesses showcased a range of Afghanistan’s well-known agricultural and food products at the Saudi Food Show 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with their products attracting strong interest from Saudi buyers.

The expo was held from September 27 to 29, 2026, providing Afghan companies with an opportunity to connect directly with buyers, distributors and representatives of major retail chains.

The businesses presented dried fruits, nuts, spices, pomegranate juice and fruit concentrates, highlighting Afghanistan’s potential in the agricultural and food export sector.

Their participation was supported through the Afghanistan Community Resilience Programme, funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by UNDP, FAO, IOM and UNODC. The programme focuses on strengthening vulnerable Afghan families and communities affected by the ban on poppy cultivation, climate change and displacement, particularly in Kandahar, Helmand and Badghis.

According to UNDP, the programme works with Afghan businesses to access national and international markets, helping create demand for legal agricultural products and supporting farmers, processors and rural workers.

At two international exhibitions last year, Afghan businesses supported by the programme secured more than $25 million in trade prospects.

UNDP also said that, over the past five years, it has supported more than 13,000 agribusinesses and farmers in reaching new markets, while helping facilitate the sale of more than 23,000 metric tonnes of agricultural produce.

The next major international expo is Annapoorna Inter Food in Mumbai, India, scheduled for December 9–11, where another eight to 10 Afghan businesses are expected to participate.