Russia-Afghanistan trade surges 150% in first seven months of 2026

Trade between Afghanistan and Russia increased by 150 percent in the first seven months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to figures released on October 7.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, investment and transport, as well as strengthening ties between businesses in the two countries.

The talks also focused on developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, which could strengthen Afghanistan’s role as a regional transit route and improve its access to markets in Central Asia and beyond.

The proposed Trans-Afghan railway could further enhance Afghanistan’s position as a regional transit hub. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the project, which is estimated to cost about $5 billion and take around five years to complete.

Russian customs data shows that bilateral trade reached about $326 million in 2025, while Afghan figures put the total at approximately $590 million. Both sides, however, reported that trade had doubled compared with 2024.

Russia’s main exports to Afghanistan include natural gas, petrol, diesel, wheat, wheat flour, sunflower oil and other agricultural products.

Afghanistan’s exports to Russia remain considerably smaller, at about $4 million, and consist mainly of fresh and dried fruit, including raisins, dried apricots, pomegranates, grapes, apples and cherries. Other exports include cotton, watermelons, medicinal plants and some mineral products.

If the current growth rate continues, bilateral trade based on Russian statistics could reach approximately $815 million in 2026.

Officials say improved transport links and stronger business-to-business cooperation could further expand economic ties between Afghanistan and Russia.