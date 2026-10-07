Baradar opens Fifth Imam Abu Hanifa International Exhibition in Kabul

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Wednesday inaugurated the Fifth General and International Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) Exhibition at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in Kabul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Baradar said the exhibition is an important platform for showcasing Afghanistan’s economic potential, supporting domestic production, expanding trade relations and strengthening direct commercial ties with the region.

He said Afghanistan’s agricultural, industrial and commercial products, including fresh and dried fruits, can help strengthen trade relations and open new regional and international markets for Afghan products.

“Trade relations and commercial ties among the countries of the region and the world are based on an important principle of trade, namely comparative and absolute advantages,” Baradar said.

He added that every country has comparative or absolute advantages in producing goods and products, which he described as a key driver of regional and international trade.

Baradar also said the Islamic Emirate is working to rebuild Afghanistan’s economic foundations despite limited resources.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not only completing unfinished chapters in the country’s economic growth and development, but has also, with limited resources, initiated new chapters in rebuilding the country’s economic foundations,” he said.

Baradar highlighted the opening of the Wakhan Economic and Trade Road, saying the route would strengthen Afghanistan’s role in regional trade and transit.

“The Wakhan Economic and Trade Road has been opened. This road connects China with European markets through Afghanistan via the shortest route and transforms Afghanistan into a major hub for regional transit and trade,” Baradar said.

He added that major infrastructure would gradually be developed along the route in addition to generating transit revenues.

Baradar further said the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to improve regional connectivity are aimed at transforming Afghanistan’s borders into centers of economic cooperation.

“We are transforming our borders from points of threat into points of connection for strategic economic cooperation,” he said, describing regional connectivity as one of the Islamic Emirate’s top priorities.

Meanwhile, Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, called for mutually beneficial foreign investment in Afghanistan. He said the Islamic Emirate will not allow the country’s raw minerals to be exported in the future.

Hundreds of Afghan and foreign companies are participating in the seven-day exhibition, with around 600 booths showcasing products across various sectors, including food, medicines, dairy products, construction materials, handicrafts, carpets, plastics and iron products.