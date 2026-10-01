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Afghanistan, Belarus discuss expanding industrial and trade cooperation

Particular attention was given to companies producing tractors, industrial machinery, and equipment and vehicles used in the mining sector.

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16 minutes ago

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Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, met with Belarus’ Minister of Industry during an official visit to the country.

The two sides discussed the establishment of manufacturing plants in Afghanistan, the regular organization of the Afghanistan-Belarus Business Forum, and follow-up on issues raised through the countries’ economic commission.

Belarusian officials expressed appreciation for Afghanistan’s participation in the country’s international industrial exhibition and voiced interest in expanding the presence of Belarusian manufacturing companies in Afghanistan.

Particular attention was given to companies producing tractors, industrial machinery, and equipment and vehicles used in the mining sector.

The second International Industrial Exhibition of Belarus is being held with the participation of around 500 companies from different countries. The exhibition has also attracted visitors from European and Asian countries.

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Afghanistan, Tajikistan seek stronger trade and investment ties

The two sides discussed increasing trade exchanges, establishing direct links between traders and investors, and organizing joint economic programs.

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1 day ago

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September 30, 2026

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The heads of the chambers of commerce and industry of Afghanistan and Tajikistan have agreed to strengthen bilateral trade, promote investment and expand cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

Sayed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), held an online meeting with Farhad Shah Rahman Alizoda, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, to discuss ways to expand economic ties.

The two sides discussed increasing trade exchanges, establishing direct links between traders and investors, and organizing joint economic programs.

Hashemi invited Tajik traders and investors to participate in the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa International Exhibition in Kabul.

Alizoda, meanwhile, invited an Afghan business delegation to attend a major trade and industrial exhibition in Dushanbe.

The two sides also stressed the importance of exchanging business delegations and developing long-term cooperation between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

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Kazakhstan grain shipments to Afghanistan rise over 4-fold

Of the total, 7.2 million tons were transported for export, while 2.1 million tons were supplied to the domestic market.

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2 days ago

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September 29, 2026

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Grain shipments from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan increased 4.4 times in the first eight months of the year, reaching 655,000 tons, according to Kazakhstan’s Transport Vice Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov.

Speaking at a government meeting, Taizhanov said Kazakhstan transported 9.3 million tons of grain by rail during the period, a 13% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Of the total, 7.2 million tons were transported for export, while 2.1 million tons were supplied to the domestic market.

Taizhanov said grain shipments to Central Asia increased by 37%, while shipments to China rose by 34%. Grain exports through Russian ports also increased by 9%.

Meanwhile, combined fodder exports rose by 38% to 2.6 million tons.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said the country plans to commission 15 additional vegetable storage facilities by the end of 2026, with a combined capacity of 129,000 tons.

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Russia accuses West of double standards over deportation of Afghans

She said the process of removing Afghan refugees who were once considered partners by Western countries had accelerated.

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2 days ago

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September 29, 2026

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Russia has criticized Western countries over their policies toward Afghans who left the country following the withdrawal of foreign forces in August 2021, accusing them of tightening asylum rules while increasing deportations.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in response to questions about the policies of the United States, Britain and Germany toward Afghan nationals.

Zakharova said Western countries had tightened rules on issuing documents and granting asylum after facing difficulties in accommodating Afghans, while simultaneously stepping up deportations.

She said the policy particularly affected former officials and military personnel of the previous Afghan government, who could face forced returns to Afghanistan.

Zakharova also referred to reports that some European Union countries had allowed diplomats of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to issue documents for Afghan nationals subject to readmission.

She said the process of removing Afghan refugees who were once considered partners by Western countries had accelerated.

Zakharova also raised concerns about the planned closure of Qatar’s Al-Sailiya camp, where more than 1,000 Afghans who worked with US forces are reportedly housed at a former US military base.

She said the United States had been unwilling to accept some of its former Afghan partners and was instead negotiating their resettlement in African countries.

Zakharova accused Western governments of adopting an inconsistent approach by criticizing IEA officials over alleged human rights violations while at the same time deporting Afghan nationals to Afghanistan.

Her comments come amid continuing debate in Western countries over the status of Afghan asylum seekers, former government officials and people who worked with foreign forces following the 2021 withdrawal.

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