Business
Afghanistan, Tajikistan seek stronger trade and investment ties
The two sides discussed increasing trade exchanges, establishing direct links between traders and investors, and organizing joint economic programs.
The heads of the chambers of commerce and industry of Afghanistan and Tajikistan have agreed to strengthen bilateral trade, promote investment and expand cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.
Sayed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), held an online meeting with Farhad Shah Rahman Alizoda, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, to discuss ways to expand economic ties.
The two sides discussed increasing trade exchanges, establishing direct links between traders and investors, and organizing joint economic programs.
Hashemi invited Tajik traders and investors to participate in the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa International Exhibition in Kabul.
Alizoda, meanwhile, invited an Afghan business delegation to attend a major trade and industrial exhibition in Dushanbe.
The two sides also stressed the importance of exchanging business delegations and developing long-term cooperation between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
Business
Kazakhstan grain shipments to Afghanistan rise over 4-fold
Of the total, 7.2 million tons were transported for export, while 2.1 million tons were supplied to the domestic market.
Grain shipments from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan increased 4.4 times in the first eight months of the year, reaching 655,000 tons, according to Kazakhstan’s Transport Vice Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov.
Speaking at a government meeting, Taizhanov said Kazakhstan transported 9.3 million tons of grain by rail during the period, a 13% increase compared with the same period in 2025.
Of the total, 7.2 million tons were transported for export, while 2.1 million tons were supplied to the domestic market.
Taizhanov said grain shipments to Central Asia increased by 37%, while shipments to China rose by 34%. Grain exports through Russian ports also increased by 9%.
Meanwhile, combined fodder exports rose by 38% to 2.6 million tons.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said the country plans to commission 15 additional vegetable storage facilities by the end of 2026, with a combined capacity of 129,000 tons.
Business
Russia accuses West of double standards over deportation of Afghans
She said the process of removing Afghan refugees who were once considered partners by Western countries had accelerated.
Russia has criticized Western countries over their policies toward Afghans who left the country following the withdrawal of foreign forces in August 2021, accusing them of tightening asylum rules while increasing deportations.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in response to questions about the policies of the United States, Britain and Germany toward Afghan nationals.
Zakharova said Western countries had tightened rules on issuing documents and granting asylum after facing difficulties in accommodating Afghans, while simultaneously stepping up deportations.
She said the policy particularly affected former officials and military personnel of the previous Afghan government, who could face forced returns to Afghanistan.
Zakharova also referred to reports that some European Union countries had allowed diplomats of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to issue documents for Afghan nationals subject to readmission.
She said the process of removing Afghan refugees who were once considered partners by Western countries had accelerated.
Zakharova also raised concerns about the planned closure of Qatar’s Al-Sailiya camp, where more than 1,000 Afghans who worked with US forces are reportedly housed at a former US military base.
She said the United States had been unwilling to accept some of its former Afghan partners and was instead negotiating their resettlement in African countries.
Zakharova accused Western governments of adopting an inconsistent approach by criticizing IEA officials over alleged human rights violations while at the same time deporting Afghan nationals to Afghanistan.
Her comments come amid continuing debate in Western countries over the status of Afghan asylum seekers, former government officials and people who worked with foreign forces following the 2021 withdrawal.
Business
Afghanistan raises import tariffs on several goods to support domestic industry
Under the new rates, the customs tariff on bottles has increased from 12% to 16%, while the tariff on construction paint has risen from 16% to 30%.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance says it has increased customs tariffs on several imported goods as part of measures aimed at supporting domestic production and industrial growth.
The ministry said the Tariff Committee approved the changes during its third meeting of the 1405 solar year.
Under the new rates, the customs tariff on bottles has increased from 12% to 16%, while the tariff on construction paint has risen from 16% to 30%.
Tariffs on leather footwear and plaster have each increased from 50% to 80%, while the rate on sanitary diapers has risen from 20% to 25%.
At the same time, the tariff on heart springs has been reduced from 8% to 3.5%.
The Ministry of Finance said customs tariffs on cement, iron pipes, refrigerators and raw materials used in carpet production are also under review.
According to the ministry, the tariff adjustments are intended to protect domestic industries, strengthen local production and create conditions for further growth in trade.
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