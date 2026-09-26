Afghanistan Champions League: Omar Zawak Herat beat Toofan Herat 1-0

Omar Zawak Herat secured a 1-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 24th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.

The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Both sides created scoring opportunities in the first half, but neither team managed to find the net before the break.

Omar Zawak Herat broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Shadab Malikzadah scored with a fine strike to give his side the lead.

Toofan Herat committed eight fouls and received two yellow cards, while Omar Zawak Herat recorded six fouls and received one yellow card and one red card.

Toofan Herat will face Aino Mina Kandahar on September 29, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah on September 30.

Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.