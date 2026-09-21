Tahawol
Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat
Tahawol
Tahawol: Impact of middle East war on Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reasons behind Qatari, Turkish security officials’ Kabul visit discussed
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