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Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat

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Tahawol: Impact of middle East war on Afghanistan

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September 20, 2026

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Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed

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September 19, 2026

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Tahawol: Reasons behind Qatari, Turkish security officials’ Kabul visit discussed

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September 17, 2026

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