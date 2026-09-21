ACL: Ariana Khost continue impressive debut with 2–1 win over Istiqlal

Ariana Khost continued their impressive debut campaign in the Afghanistan Champions League on Monday, September 21, with a 2–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.

Ariana Khost secured all three points in Match 16 of Season 6, and team member Habib Hotak was named Player of the Match for his stirling performance.

The result is another positive step for Ariana Khost, who are making their debut in the Afghanistan Champions League this year and have made a strong start to their first campaign.

For Istiqlal Kabul, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first points of the season.

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.