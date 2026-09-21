Sport
ACL: Ariana Khost continue impressive debut with 2–1 win over Istiqlal
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Khost continued their impressive debut campaign in the Afghanistan Champions League on Monday, September 21, with a 2–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.
Ariana Khost secured all three points in Match 16 of Season 6, and team member Habib Hotak was named Player of the Match for his stirling performance.
The result is another positive step for Ariana Khost, who are making their debut in the Afghanistan Champions League this year and have made a strong start to their first campaign.
For Istiqlal Kabul, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first points of the season.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin.
The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B.
Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals.
Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games is led by Darwish Rasooli as captain, with Mohammad Ishaq serving as wicketkeeper.
The squad includes Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Sport
Afghan wushu athlete Khalid Hotak defeats Yemeni opponent at Asian Games
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Toofan Herat 3-1 in Afghanistan Champions League
The win keeps Sorkh Poshan Khafi unbeaten in the competition and strengthens their position among the early leaders.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their strong start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Toofan Herat on Sunday.
The win keeps Sorkh Poshan Khafi unbeaten in the competition and strengthens their position among the early leaders.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi took control of the match and found the net three times, while Toofan Herat managed one goal in response.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s Yaser Safi was named Player of the Match following an impressive individual performance that helped his team secure another important victory.
Enayatullah Kohi scored the only goal for Toofan Herat, while Yaser Safi netted his team’s first goal. This was followed by Naweed Mahbobi’s goal and later Sahel Sarwari netted the third goal for Sorkh Poshan.
The result extends Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s winning run after they opened their campaign with victories over Aino Mina and Arman FC. They are also currently sitting at the top of the leader board with 9 points.
For Toofan Herat, the defeat is another setback after the side had started the competition with a win over Istiqlal Kabul. They will now look to respond in their next fixture and get their campaign back on track.
With three wins from three matches, Sorkh Poshan Khafi have made an impressive start to the Afghanistan Champions League and will be looking to maintain their momentum as the competition continues.
Live and exclusive on ATN
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, live updates, results, highlights and other Afghanistan Champions League content throughout the season
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