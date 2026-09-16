ACL: Ariana Khost win, Ain Mina and Khurasan Faryab draw

In the ongoing sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan, Ariana Khost defeated Toofan Herat 2–0, while Ain Mina Kandahar and Khurasan Faryab played out a 1–1 draw.

Ariana Khost and Toofan Herat faced each other in Kabul on Wednesday in the eighth match of the competition.

Neither side managed to score in the first half. However, in the second half, Ariana Khost’s Jawad Alkozay opened the scoring in the 80th minute.

Wares Shirzay then scored Ariana Khost’s second goal in stoppage time, securing a 2–0 victory for his side.

Jawad Alkozay was named the player of the match.

In the ninth match, Ain Mina Kandahar faced Khurasan Faryab, with the game ending in a 1–1 draw.

Sami Yazdani opened the scoring for Khurasan Faryab in the first half, while Sayed Rauf scored for Ain Mina Kandahar, leaving the two sides level at 1–1 at halftime.

Neither team was able to find another goal in the second half, and the match ended in a draw.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan will continue on Friday with two matches: Surkh Poshan Khafi will face Arman FC, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Isteqlal Kabul.

Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television.