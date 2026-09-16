Sport
ACL: Ariana Khost win, Ain Mina and Khurasan Faryab draw
In the ongoing sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan, Ariana Khost defeated Toofan Herat 2–0, while Ain Mina Kandahar and Khurasan Faryab played out a 1–1 draw.
Ariana Khost and Toofan Herat faced each other in Kabul on Wednesday in the eighth match of the competition.
Neither side managed to score in the first half. However, in the second half, Ariana Khost’s Jawad Alkozay opened the scoring in the 80th minute.
Wares Shirzay then scored Ariana Khost’s second goal in stoppage time, securing a 2–0 victory for his side.
Jawad Alkozay was named the player of the match.
In the ninth match, Ain Mina Kandahar faced Khurasan Faryab, with the game ending in a 1–1 draw.
Sami Yazdani opened the scoring for Khurasan Faryab in the first half, while Sayed Rauf scored for Ain Mina Kandahar, leaving the two sides level at 1–1 at halftime.
Neither team was able to find another goal in the second half, and the match ended in a draw.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan will continue on Friday with two matches: Surkh Poshan Khafi will face Arman FC, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Isteqlal Kabul.
Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television.
Sport
India take 2-0 lead in 3-match series against Afghanistan
Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh in the second over, following a maiden from Jasprit Bumrah in the opening over.
India sealed the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a seven-wicket victory on Tuesday, chasing down 160 in just 14.5 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 57 off 22 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 259.09. Abhishek Sharma added 39 from 19 deliveries as India raced to 82 without loss during the powerplay.
Afghanistan were restricted to 159/8 after being asked to bat first. Captain Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37 from 33 balls, while Rashid Khan provided late acceleration with 28 off 16. India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout bowler, claiming a career-best 3/24.
Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh in the second over, following a maiden from Jasprit Bumrah in the opening over.
Ibrahim and Sediqullah Atal attempted to rebuild the innings, but India continued to take wickets whenever Afghanistan threatened to establish momentum. Ibrahim fell for 37 in the ninth over to Nitish, leaving Afghanistan at 67/4.
Atal made 12 before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, while Darwish Rasooli briefly accelerated the scoring with 26 off 15 balls, including two sixes. Arshdeep Singh ended his innings.
Rashid then struck three fours and a six in his 28 from 16 balls to lift Afghanistan towards a competitive total, but Nitish dismissed him in the final over as Afghanistan finished on 159/8.
India’s response was emphatic. Samson and Abhishek attacked from the outset, bringing up 50 in only 4.4 overs before reaching 82 without loss at the end of the powerplay.
Samson reached his half-century from just 20 balls before Rashid Khan struck twice in the space of four deliveries, removing Abhishek for 39 and then Samson for 57.
Rashid completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing India captain Shreyas Iyer for 11, but the damage had already been done.
Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 38 from 23 balls, while Tilak Varma finished 15 not out as India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs to win by seven wickets.
The victory gives India an unassailable 2–0 lead in the series, with the third and final T20I scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 159/8 (Ibrahim Zadran 37; Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/24) lost to India 163/3 in 14.5 overs (Sanju Samson 57; Rashid Khan 3/36) by seven wickets.
Sport
Nabi reaches 2,500 T20I runs
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has reached another major milestone, becoming the first Afghan player to score 2,500 runs in T20I cricket.
Nabi reached the landmark in his 142nd T20I innings. He has scored seven half-centuries in the format, with a highest score of 89.
The veteran all-rounder continues to add to his record-breaking career and remains one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and influential players in international cricket.
Afghanistan is currently playing India in the second of a three-match T20I series. Fans in Afghanistan can watch the series live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah 4-0 Istiqlal Kabul; Omar Zawak 3-1 Sarsabz Yashlar
Abu Muslim Farah and Omar Zawak secured convincing victories on Monday as the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continued in Kabul.
In the sixth match of the competition, Abu Muslim Farah produced a dominant performance to defeat Istiqlal Kabul 4–0.
Mahboob Hanifi and Omid Popalzai found the net in the first half to give Abu Muslim Farah a two-goal advantage at the break. Alireza Panahi and Farzad Tajik added two more goals after halftime, completing a comfortable victory and earning Abu Muslim Farah all three points.
In the seventh match, Omar Zawak defeated Sarsabz Yashlar 3–1, with Shadab Malekzada stealing the spotlight.
Malekzada scored all three goals for Omar Zawak to complete an impressive hat-trick. Mehran Khas scored Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal, but it was not enough to prevent Omar Zawak from claiming a convincing win.
Upcoming Fixtures
The Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Wednesday with two matches:
- Toofan Herat vs. Ariana Khost
- Khorasan Faryab vs. Aino Mina
Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
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