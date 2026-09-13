Khalilzad warns US risks losing influence in Afghanistan to China and Russia

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has warned that Washington risks creating a vacuum in Afghanistan that could be filled by China and Russia if the United States does not re-engage with the country.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Khalilzad said maintaining stability in Afghanistan remains in the US interest, warning that a return to collapse and chaos could once again create conditions for terrorist groups to expand and pose threats to the United States.

“If we do not engage and try to advance our interests, then our rivals will fill the vacuum,” Khalilzad said.

He pointed to growing Chinese and Russian engagement with Afghanistan, saying China is seeking access to the country’s natural resources while Russia has also become increasingly active.

Khalilzad said US policy should take Afghanistan’s current circumstances and future direction into account, including what Washington wants the country to look like in the years ahead.

He identified preventing Afghanistan from again becoming a base for anti-US terrorist groups as one of Washington’s key interests.

“Economic progress is important to achieving this goal, and developing Afghanistan’s resources is also important,” he said.

Khalilzad also warned that continued restrictions on women’s and girls’ access to education and employment could have serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Kabul and Washington have held talks through various channels on several occasions.

However, Mujahid said the absence of changes in US policy towards Afghanistan has prevented the discussions from producing meaningful progress in relations between the two sides.