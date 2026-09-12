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Tahawol: Norwegian delegation’s call for engagement with Afghanistan discussed

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Tahawol: Victory of Germany’s far-right party in state election discussed

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Tahawol: Possible future scenarios for Ukraine crisis

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Tahawol: Hopes for improved relations between Kabul and Washington

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September 6, 2026

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