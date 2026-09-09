Muttaqi and Bangladeshi delegation discuss expansion of bilateral ties

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met on Wednesday with a delegation of Bangladeshi religious scholars, traders, and industrialists to discuss the expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that during the meeting, Muttaqi emphasized the investment and trade opportunities available in Afghanistan and considered strengthening political, economic, and cultural engagement between the two countries essential in this regard.

According to the statement, the Bangladeshi delegation also expressed satisfaction with its visit to Afghanistan and the current situation in the country, and voiced optimism about the available investment and trade opportunities.

The members of the delegation said that relations between Afghanistan and Bangladesh could be further expanded through constructive engagement between the peoples and governments of the two countries.