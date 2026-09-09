Afghanistan, Bangladesh discuss expanding economic ties

Afghanistan’s Economy Minister Din Mohammad Hanif on Wednesday met with a delegation of Bangladeshi scholars, traders, industrialists and investors to discuss expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, Hanif welcomed the Bangladeshi delegation during the meeting and highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, industry, energy, domestic production, transit and trade.

He said expanding economic ties with regional countries, increasing trade and attracting foreign investment are key priorities of Afghanistan’s economic policy.

Hanif added that stronger economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Bangladesh could help boost bilateral trade and investment, create jobs, increase domestic production and expand Afghanistan’s exports in the medium and long term.

Members of the Bangladeshi delegation expressed interest in expanding trade and investment with Afghanistan and shared proposals on potential areas of cooperation.

The two sides also called for stronger ties between the private sectors of both countries and greater direct engagement among traders, industrialists and investors to identify new areas of economic cooperation.