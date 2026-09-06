Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition to draw exhibitors from more than 20 countries

The fifth Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition will be held in Kabul from October 7 to 13, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says.

Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to attend, including Russia, India, Türkiye and Japan.

Ahmad Shakil Hazim, ACCI’s Deputy for Policy and Technical Affairs, said the exhibition would give traders, investors and producers an opportunity to showcase their products and expand business ties with international markets.

Economic experts say international trade exhibitions can strengthen commercial relations between Afghan and foreign businesses and help attract investment.

The fourth edition of the exhibition was held in Kabul last year, with officials saying trade agreements and contracts worth more than $700 million were signed between Afghan and foreign traders on the sidelines of the event.