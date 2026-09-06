US and Iran exchange fire on vessels near Strait of Hormuz

US and Iranian forces exchanged attacks involving vessels in waters around Iran on Saturday, in a sharp escalation that threatens to further disrupt energy supplies and deepen the conflict between the two countries.

US Central Command said it struck three Iranian oil carriers, including one near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships.

“If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost,” US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.

The IRGC warned that it would intensify attacks against US military vessels in the region. It later said it had targeted three tankers travelling on unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as three US-linked vessels in other areas.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that four US missiles struck a tanker near Kharg Island. It said there were no casualties and that the crew was being evacuated.

US Central Command said no American personnel were injured.

The latest exchange follows an escalation over the past week in a conflict that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. The fighting has disrupted global energy supplies and increased concerns over a wider regional confrontation.

Trump warns over Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump has continued to threaten military action against Iran, even as his administration expands economic sanctions.

On August 31, Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting Kharg Island being destroyed. Iranian authorities have warned of a strong response if the island is attacked.

Iran, the third-largest producer in OPEC, previously exported about 90% of its crude through Kharg Island. Oil flows have been disrupted since the US began a blockade of Iranian oil exports in mid-April.

Trump had previously threatened action against Kharg Island, saying in June that he wanted to take control of it before ruling out a US military operation there.

The US blockade followed Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that previously carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.