Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing

The Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for the immediate reopening of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying its prolonged closure has caused billions of dollars in losses.

Speaking at a press conference in Landi Kotal on Thursday, chamber president Yousuf Afridi urged Pakistan to keep bilateral trade separate from political issues.

Afridi said the border had been closed for almost a year, affecting thousands of traders, transporters, labourers, shopkeepers and customs clearing agents. He accused the federal government of failing to fulfil its commitments to review border policies, promote bilateral trade and address security concerns.

He said Pakistan had so far suffered an estimated $2.5 billion in losses, including $1.64 billion in exports and $817 million in imports. A further Rs7.7 billion had reportedly been lost in provincial cess revenue due to the closure.

Afridi also criticised Pakistan for failing to hold a promised meeting with business representatives on resolving border issues and restoring trade with Afghanistan.