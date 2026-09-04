Latest News
Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing
The Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for the immediate reopening of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying its prolonged closure has caused billions of dollars in losses.
Speaking at a press conference in Landi Kotal on Thursday, chamber president Yousuf Afridi urged Pakistan to keep bilateral trade separate from political issues.
Afridi said the border had been closed for almost a year, affecting thousands of traders, transporters, labourers, shopkeepers and customs clearing agents. He accused the federal government of failing to fulfil its commitments to review border policies, promote bilateral trade and address security concerns.
He said Pakistan had so far suffered an estimated $2.5 billion in losses, including $1.64 billion in exports and $817 million in imports. A further Rs7.7 billion had reportedly been lost in provincial cess revenue due to the closure.
Afridi also criticised Pakistan for failing to hold a promised meeting with business representatives on resolving border issues and restoring trade with Afghanistan.
Latest News
Experts call for dialogue, economic cooperation in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties
Speakers at a symposium on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have called for moving beyond a conflict-centered approach and promoting dialogue, economic cooperation, regional connectivity and people-to-people engagement.
Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that the symposium brought together senior government officials, technical experts, former ministers and bureaucrats, former vice chancellors, business and trade representatives, academics and researchers to discuss contemporary challenges and opportunities in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.
The Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia) at the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with ASPIRE-KP, hosted the symposium titled “Beyond Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Advancing Regional Peace and Mutual Understanding,” according to a statement posted online by the Area Study Centre.
Former Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, speaking at the event, referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where Xi called for efforts to address conflicts, including the situation in Afghanistan.
“On Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other international and regional hotspot issues, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, continue tackling both the symptoms and root causes of these issues, and promote political settlement,” Xi said on Tuesday.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s independence hinges on boosting domestic production: Baradar
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund says Afghanistan can achieve intellectual, political and economic independence by expanding domestic production, developing key infrastructure and strengthening scientific capacity.
Baradar made the remarks on Thursday in Kabul during a ceremony to launch the rehabilitation plan for the Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park.
He described the industrial park as one of Afghanistan’s major industrial zones, saying its development would pave the way for hundreds of new factories and create jobs for thousands of people.
Baradar urged the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and officials overseeing the Green Industries Industrial Park to complete the rehabilitation project according to required standards.
He also highlighted plans to establish the Afghanistan Islamic Culture Printing and Publishing Production Center at the park, saying it would help meet domestic demand for paper and reduce reliance on imports.
According to Baradar, the center’s printing and publishing of scholarly works would also contribute to preserving Afghanistan’s Islamic and cultural heritage while promoting self-sufficiency in the sector.
The Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park covers 8,200 jeribs of land and currently houses 120 factories, with investment in the park estimated at around $800 million.
Latest News
Japan, UNODC launch $9.4 million counternarcotics project in Afghanistan
UNODC said about 8,000 former poppy-growing households, representing an estimated 56,000 people, are expected to benefit from alternative livelihood programmes.
Japan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have launched a $9.4 million initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities affected by Afghanistan’s drug economy.
The two-year project, funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will run from September 2026 to September 2028 in Badakhshan, Badghis, Helmand, Kandahar and Takhar provinces.
A grant agreement for the initiative, titled “Strengthening Counternarcotics Capacities for Vulnerable People,” was signed in Kabul on Thursday. Japan has allocated JPY 1.488 billion, approximately $9.4 million, for the project.
The initiative will focus on rural communities that previously depended on poppy cultivation for their livelihoods, while expanding prevention and treatment services for people affected by or at risk of drug use.
UNODC said about 8,000 former poppy-growing households, representing an estimated 56,000 people, are expected to benefit from alternative livelihood programmes.
A further 45,000 people affected by or at risk of drug use are expected to receive support through prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration services.
The project builds on a previous counternarcotics programme implemented by UNODC with JICA support between 2024 and 2026.
Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kenichi Masamoto, said counternarcotics was an area where Afghanistan and the international community shared common interests and responsibilities.
He said sustainable progress depended on Afghan ownership supported by constructive international cooperation, and welcomed continued dialogue through the Doha Process as a platform for cooperation and confidence-building.
JICA Chief Representative for Afghanistan Sota Tosaka said the agency would build on its longstanding partnership with UNODC to expand opportunities for vulnerable communities to establish sustainable livelihoods and strengthen their resilience and self-reliance.
UNODC Country Representative for Afghanistan Polleak Ok Serei said Japan’s continued support was important in addressing the challenges posed by illicit drug economies and drug use.
He said the project’s combination of alternative livelihoods, drug-use prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and international cooperation would support practical and sustainable solutions for healthier and more resilient communities.
The initiative will also contribute to the objectives of the Doha Process Counternarcotics Working Group, which seeks to promote coordinated national and international action against illicit drugs while supporting Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community and compliance with its international obligations.
Experts call for dialogue, economic cooperation in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties
Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing
Genetically modified pig kidney keeps man alive for record nine months
Syria begins destroying Assad-era chemical weapons
South Korea reviews military options for Strait of Hormuz
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
HesabPay unveils new visa card and digital payment app in Kabul
AFC Champions League Elite draw nears as Al-Nassr seeded above Al-Hilal
Afghanistan secure direct qualification for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup
Uzbekistan’s Fergana region strengthens economic ties with Afghanistan
Tahawol: US rejection of Islamic Emirate’s proposal discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s conditions for improving ties with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Shifting regional views on Islamic Emirate discussed
Saar: UNSC review of Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: SCO meeting outcome on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye strengthen new Mecca Defence Alliance
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan drawn in Group A of AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Retired U.S. general: ‘I was quite unhappy with the ending in Afghanistan’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Putin: Russia in close contact with Tajikistan over Afghanistan security
-
International Sports2 days ago
Iranian clubs to face Gulf opponents at neutral venues in Asian Champions League Elite
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran executes at least 20 Afghan nationals in 2026; rights groups raise concerns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany allows IEA officials to enter country to coordinate deportations
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says Iran’s Kharg is being ‘blown to smithereens’, but gives no details