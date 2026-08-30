IEA spokesman says government will resolve issue of girls’ education

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says the government is working to resolve the issue of girls’ education beyond grade six.

Speaking on the “Government in the Media Mirror” program on Sunday, Mujahid said the issue remains under review and efforts are ongoing to address what he described as a gap in the country’s education system.

He said one in every four Afghans is currently engaged in education, adding that expanding education, developing higher education, strengthening scientific research and improving human resources remain among the government’s priorities.

Mujahid’s remarks come as girls above grade six have remained barred from secondary schools in Afghanistan since the IEA returned to power in 2021. The authorities have repeatedly said the issue is being considered but have not announced a timeline for reopening secondary schools to girls.

According to Mujahid, 238 new schools and religious schools were built across Afghanistan over the 1447 Islamic Hijri year, while 970 others were renovated or rebuilt.

He said more than 38,000 public and private schools are currently operating across the country, with more than 7.62 million students enrolled. More than 2.4 million students are also studying at religious schools, he added.

Mujahid further said more than 212,000 students are enrolled in public and private universities, while over 77,855 students are studying at technical and vocational schools and institutes.

He also said the General Directorate of Examinations held 53 university entrance examination sessions last year, with 189,169 candidates participating.

On scientific research, Mujahid said 14 research projects were completed and 164 scientific papers were published by the Academy of Sciences during the past year. He added that 100 conferences and six scientific seminars were also held, while work continues on 192 research projects.