US deports Afghan man with family ties to US military to Central African Republic

The United States has deported dozens of people to the Central African Republic, including a young Afghan whose family members had worked with US forces, according to his lawyer and human rights organizations.

The Afghan man, who is in his early 20s, had been protected by a US court from being sent back to Afghanistan, his lawyer, Alma David, said.

AfghanEvac, which supports Afghans who assisted the United States, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights First, confirmed that he was among those deported.

One of his brothers, who now lives in the United States, served in the former Afghan National Army alongside US forces. Another brother was a US-trained pilot.

The New York Times, which referred to the Afghan man as Khalil, reported that his father and sister had also worked with US forces.

The deportation flight arrived in Bangui, the Central African Republic’s capital, on Saturday. It carried 12 Afghans and eight Iranians, as well as several nationals from Nepal and Nicaragua, according to Savi Arvey of Human Rights First.

Human Rights First said the flight was the third deportation operation from the United States to the Central African Republic this year.

The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown, which has included sending migrants to countries with which they have little or no connection under agreements reached with third governments.

The US State Department currently advises Americans against traveling to the Central African Republic, warning of potential risks including unrest, crime, kidnapping, health concerns and terrorism.