Afghan soil poses no threat to other countries: Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense says no threat to other countries emanates from Afghan soil, stressing that Islamic Emirate forces are systematically guarding the country’s borders.

The ministry says it will not allow Afghan territory to be used by groups or individuals seeking to threaten other countries.

Sediqullah Nusrat, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said an independent government is now in power in Afghanistan and that no group or individual inside the country poses a threat to other countries.

“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear: there is an independent government in Afghanistan. There is no group in Afghanistan that poses a threat to other countries, and the Islamic Emirate will never allow such individuals to operate in the country,” he said.

Nusrat added that Islamic Emirate forces are systematically deployed along the borders and will not allow any individual or group to create insecurity or carry out destructive activities.

“We assure Afghans and the countries of the region that border forces are systematically performing their duties along the borders, and there is no need for concern,” he said.

The remarks come as some regional countries and the Collective Security Treaty Organization have periodically raised concerns over security along Afghanistan’s borders. The Islamic Emirate’s leadership has previously dismissed such concerns as baseless.