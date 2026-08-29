Mujahid: Afghanistan ‘undoubtedly’ better off without US presence

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, has said Afghanistan is “undoubtedly” better off five years after the withdrawal of US forces, while acknowledging that the country continues to face significant challenges.

Speaking to RT India journalist Runjhun Sharma, Mujahid said the departure of foreign forces had restored Afghanistan’s independence and placed responsibility for rebuilding the country on Afghans themselves.

Referring to the collapse of the previous government and the US withdrawal in August 2021, Mujahid said Kabul wants to establish normal diplomatic relations with Washington, including the reopening of the US Embassy in Afghanistan and the establishment of an Afghan diplomatic mission in the United States.

He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Afghanistan and the release of the country’s frozen assets, arguing that such measures could contribute to improved relations between Kabul and Western countries.

Mujahid described Russia as an important regional partner and said the Islamic Emirate is seeking to expand cooperation with Moscow in areas including trade, reconstruction, fuel and energy.

The Islamic Emirate spokesman also said Kabul would not alter its domestic policies in exchange for international recognition.

Addressing restrictions on women and girls, Mujahid said Afghanistan has its own religious beliefs, national interests and laws, which he argued should be respected.