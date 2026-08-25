Germany deports 30 Afghan refugees to Kabul

The German government deported 30 Afghan nationals to Kabul on Tuesday on a charter flight from Leipzig Airport.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the migrants were transferred from Leipzig Airport to Kabul this morning.

This is the second group deportation of Afghan nationals since Berlin changed its policy regarding the return of Afghan asylum seekers.

Germany has expanded the deportation of Afghan nationals in recent months. In addition to people with criminal records, asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected are also now at risk of deportation.

Previously, 31 Afghan asylum seekers were transferred from Germany to Kabul on a charter flight.