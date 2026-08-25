Afghanistan’s 4G subscribers surpass 10 million, says telecom ministry

The number of 4G subscribers in Afghanistan has surpassed 10 million, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Inayatullah Alokozay, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.

Of those internet users, nearly 10 million are now using 4G services, reflecting a significant expansion in access to high-speed mobile internet across the country.

Alokozay said that before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the number of 4G subscribers stood at just over 2 million, while the total number of internet users was below 10 million.

He attributed the increase to the expansion of telecommunications coverage, which has brought mobile and internet services to a larger share of the country’s population.