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Qatar and UAE condemn Kabul school bombing that injured dozens
The United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressing concern over the incident and the injuries caused.
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have strongly condemned a bombing at an educational centre in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, that injured dozens of people.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued Thursday, reaffirmed Doha’s firm opposition to violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or objectives.
The ministry also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.
The blast occurred on Monday at Sham-e Hedayat Private School in Mahdiya Township, located in Kabul’s 18th security district.
According to local sources, at least 52 people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at around 4:55 p.m. The grenade was reportedly in the hands of a student when it detonated.
The United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressing concern over the incident and the injuries caused.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.
The ministry expressed solidarity with Afghanistan and its people following what it described as a heinous attack, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.
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Bulgaria detains 35 Afghan migrants in passenger vehicle
Bulgaria’s state news agency BTA has reported that border police in the Malko Tarnovo area arrested 35 undocumented migrants, all Afghan nationals, from a passenger vehicle.
Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said the migrants were arrested on August 18.
According to officials, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is a resident of North Macedonia, was also arrested by police.
The report said Bulgarian police operations against illegal migration have expanded in recent months.
Earlier in August, 20 undocumented migrants and their driver were also arrested in the area of the Ropotamo River, near the city of Burgas.
Previously, in mid-June, 32 migrants and a guide accompanying them were arrested in the Poda area, near Burgas.
Bulgarian border police said that under new regulations, undocumented migrants apprehended at the country’s external borders are held in special facilities for up to seven days before being transferred to migrant detention centers.
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Girls’ education key to IEA’s international legitimacy, says Karzai
Karzai, who led Afghanistan for nearly 13 years after the fall of the first IEA’s government in 2001, said some IEA officials understand and agree with his concerns.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will struggle to gain broader international legitimacy unless it reverses restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg’s The Mishal Husain Show, Karzai said he had repeatedly urged IEA’s officials to reopen schools and universities to girls and allow women to return to work.
“I’ve been repeatedly speaking to them and telling them of the importance of education for Afghanistan, of the importance of Afghan women, half the society, getting back to work,” Karzai said.
Karzai, who led Afghanistan for nearly 13 years after the fall of the first IEA’s government in 2001, said some IEA officials understand and agree with his concerns.
He argued that international recognition and legitimacy depend on meeting certain conditions, particularly restoring girls’ access to education and women’s participation in the workforce.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the IEA has barred girls from secondary schools and universities and imposed sweeping restrictions on women’s employment, movement and dress.
The restrictions have drawn repeated condemnation from the United Nations and Western governments, which have made improvements in women’s rights a key condition for normalising relations with the IEA.
According to the United Nations, about 3.8 million Afghan girls are currently out of school. The restrictions on women’s education and employment are also estimated to cost Afghanistan billions of afghanis each year.
Despite international pressure and several rounds of talks, including meetings in Oslo and Doha, the IEA has so far shown no indication of reversing the education bans.
Karzai also warned about the wider humanitarian and economic challenges facing Afghanistan. The United Nations estimates that 21.9 million people—around 45 percent of the population—will require humanitarian assistance in 2026.
The return of millions of Afghans from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan has added further pressure to the country’s already fragile humanitarian situation.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that the issue of girls’ education is an internal issue in Afghanistan and efforts are being made to resolve it.
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Aisha Wahab makes history as first Afghan American elected to US Congress
Wahab will serve the remainder of Swalwell’s term, which expires in January, before facing Hernandez again on November 3 in the election for a full two-year congressional term.
Aisha Wahab has made history by becoming the first Afghan American elected to the US Congress after winning a special election to fill the remaining term of former Representative Eric Swalwell.
According to a report by East Bay Times, Wahab defeated BART Board President Melissa Hernandez, securing 53% of the vote against her opponent’s 47%.
Wahab received 51,610 votes, compared with 45,598 for Hernandez, giving her an unassailable lead with only a small number of ballots remaining to be processed.
“This victory belongs to the voters who made clear that our district cannot be bought,” Wahab said following her historic win. She added that her journey from foster care to Congress demonstrates the possibility of achieving the American Dream.
The closely watched race drew more than $5 million in outside political spending, much of it supporting Hernandez or opposing Wahab. Despite the intense campaign, Wahab maintained her lead and secured victory in the special election.
Wahab will serve the remainder of Swalwell’s term, which expires in January, before facing Hernandez again on November 3 in the election for a full two-year congressional term.
The 14th Congressional District includes parts of southern Alameda County and the Tri-Valley, including Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton.
A former Hayward councilwoman and California state senator, Wahab’s victory marks a historic milestone for the Afghan American community and representation in the US Congress.
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