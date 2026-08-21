Qatar and UAE condemn Kabul school bombing that injured dozens

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have strongly condemned a bombing at an educational centre in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, that injured dozens of people.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued Thursday, reaffirmed Doha’s firm opposition to violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or objectives.

The ministry also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

The blast occurred on Monday at Sham-e Hedayat Private School in Mahdiya Township, located in Kabul’s 18th security district.

According to local sources, at least 52 people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at around 4:55 p.m. The grenade was reportedly in the hands of a student when it detonated.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressing concern over the incident and the injuries caused.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The ministry expressed solidarity with Afghanistan and its people following what it described as a heinous attack, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.