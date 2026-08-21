Two UNAMA staff released after more than a week in detention

Two Afghan national staff members of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have been released after being detained for more than a week, a UN spokesman said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday that the two employees had been released earlier in the day and appeared to be in good health.

“We understand that the charges against them have been dropped, so we are delighted they are out,” Dujarric said.

He added, however, that UNAMA had not been informed of the reasons behind their arrest and detention.

“We’re continuing to follow up with the de facto authorities,” he said, noting that the United Nations is also seeking assurances that the privileges and immunities of its personnel will be respected.

Dujarric also raised concerns over the continued detention of UN staff in Yemen, saying that 73 UN personnel remain in the custody of the Houthis.

“We continue to do everything we can to seek their immediate release,” he said.