Iran offers cooperation on Herat-Mazar railway, mining and power generation

Afghanistan and Iran discussed expanding economic, political and trade ties, with Tehran offering to cooperate on major infrastructure and development projects, including the construction of the Herat-Mazar-e-Sharif railway.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said its Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration, Mohammad Naeem, met with Hamid Qanbari, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and ways to make better use of existing opportunities.

The two sides also discussed challenges facing Afghan migrants in Iran and ways to facilitate visa procedures, as well as closer cooperation on migration-related issues.

According to the ministry, Qanbari said Iran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in the construction of the Herat-Mazar-e-Sharif railway, mining and electricity generation.

Naeem described the expansion of economic relations between the two countries as important and stressed the need for joint efforts and cooperation in this area.

Iran’s Embassy in Kabul also said the two officials discussed expanding economic and trade cooperation, particularly in developing and strengthening infrastructure, including the Herat-Mazar-e-Sharif railway.