IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants, says Afghanistan does not recognize court

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against four senior IEA leaders, saying Afghanistan does not recognize the court or its decisions.

The ICC unsealed arrest warrants for IEA supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, head of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Education Minister Habibullah Agha and Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadim.

The court accused the four officials of persecution on gender grounds against women, girls.

IEA government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the ICC’s decision, saying Afghanistan does not recognize any court operating under the title of the “International Court.”

“Afghanistan does not recognize any court under the title of the ‘International Court,’ nor does it attach any significance to its positions,” Mujahid said in a statement.

“Thankfully, the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have committed no act that would make them liable to arrest or punishment by any court,” he said.

“We are bound by the rulings of Islamic Sharia and its courts, not by intelligence entities or so-called courts,” Mujahid added.

The ICC said the warrants against Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and Haqqani were issued in July and September last year, while the warrants against Agha and Nadim were also issued last year.

The existence of the warrants against Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and Haqqani had been disclosed previously, but the documents remained sealed until Monday.