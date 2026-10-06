Latest News
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants, says Afghanistan does not recognize court
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against four senior IEA leaders, saying Afghanistan does not recognize the court or its decisions.
The ICC unsealed arrest warrants for IEA supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, head of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Education Minister Habibullah Agha and Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadim.
The court accused the four officials of persecution on gender grounds against women, girls.
IEA government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the ICC’s decision, saying Afghanistan does not recognize any court operating under the title of the “International Court.”
“Afghanistan does not recognize any court under the title of the ‘International Court,’ nor does it attach any significance to its positions,” Mujahid said in a statement.
“Thankfully, the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have committed no act that would make them liable to arrest or punishment by any court,” he said.
“We are bound by the rulings of Islamic Sharia and its courts, not by intelligence entities or so-called courts,” Mujahid added.
The ICC said the warrants against Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and Haqqani were issued in July and September last year, while the warrants against Agha and Nadim were also issued last year.
The existence of the warrants against Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and Haqqani had been disclosed previously, but the documents remained sealed until Monday.
Latest News
Muttaqi, Russian deputy PM discuss expanding economic ties
Overchuk expressed Russia’s readiness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan, saying conditions are now in place for launching practical cooperation.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow to discuss expanding political and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The talks focused on strengthening trade, transit, regional connectivity and energy cooperation, as well as investment and other areas of mutual interest, Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
Muttaqi highlighted the positive trajectory of political relations between Kabul and Moscow and thanked the Russian leadership for what he described as its positive policy toward Afghanistan.
He said the existing political understanding should be translated into practical economic partnerships, stressing the need to expand trade and transit, attract Russian investment to Afghanistan, cooperate in energy and mining, and facilitate banking and payment mechanisms between the two countries.
Overchuk expressed Russia’s readiness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan, saying conditions are now in place for launching practical cooperation.
He also stressed the importance of expanding joint work in transit, transport, energy and other sectors, while pointing to a significant increase in bilateral trade last year. He expressed hope that further practical economic cooperation between the two countries would develop in the near future.
Latest News
Thirty US states seek access to Afghan assets for 9/11 victims
The attorneys general of 30 US states have asked the US Supreme Court to review a case involving around $3.5 billion in frozen assets of Da Afghanistan Bank that victims and families of the September 11 attacks are seeking to use for compensation.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on Monday that the states filed a brief with the Supreme Court in support of the victims and their families, who have obtained compensation judgments in US federal courts.
According to the office, after years of legal proceedings, the victims and their families have secured nearly $17 billion in court-ordered compensation.
However, the US Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that around $3.5 billion in assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank cannot be used to satisfy those compensation awards.
The assets were frozen by the U.S. Treasury Department on August 15, 2021, the day the Islamic Emirate entered Kabul.
The state attorneys general argue that US law allows the frozen assets to be used to satisfy court-ordered compensation.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said the victims and their families had pursued justice and compensation through the US legal system and should be able to access the money awarded to them by the courts.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called for the release of Da Afghanistan Bank assets.
Latest News
Ariana Afghan Airlines ends 15-year control of ticketing and operational systems by Pakistani firm
Ariana Afghan Airlines has ended a nearly 15-year arrangement under which a Pakistani company, Zapways, controlled the airline’s ticketing, operational systems and website, the airline said.
Ariana’s press office said Zapways had managed the airline’s ticketing and operational systems for years despite charging high fees. It added that technical information and data related to the systems were also held by the Pakistani company.
The airline said it has now launched a new system in cooperation with a Turkish company whose modern and standardized services are used by more than 80 international airlines across Europe, Asia and Africa.
Muttaqi, Russian deputy PM discuss expanding economic ties
Russia investigates suspected pneumonic plague; Trump ready to ‘help’
▶️Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan activate Mecca defense pact
Thirty US states seek access to Afghan assets for 9/11 victims
Yemeni government forces seize strategic strait from Houthis
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition to draw exhibitors from more than 20 countries
UAE firm eyes investment in Salang’s second tunnel and pharmaceutical factories
US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Ukraine war peace push
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran: shared opportunities and challenges discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s hostile policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Doha process seeks new cooperation opportunities
Saar: Moscow forum 8th consultative meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Escalation of internal political crisis in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB announces Afghanistan squads for Bangladesh, Zimbabwe series
-
Sport1 day ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia expects to ease Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions at Moscow Format meeting
-
International Sports4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, India and Australia at 2027 Cricket World Cup
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked power station for Prophet’s Mosque in Medina
-
Regional4 days ago
Cargo stacks up as Pakistan seizes containers to block capital routes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and UAE sign MoU on CASA railway project via Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis