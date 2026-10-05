UN envoy urges progress on women’s rights during Afghanistan visit

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo concluded her visit to Afghanistan on Sunday after holding meetings with the Islamic Emirate authorities, civil society representatives, women leaders and Afghan female UN personnel.

During meetings with the IEA, DiCarlo reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to advancing the Doha process and noted progress made by its two working groups on counter-narcotics and the private sector.

She stressed the importance of turning dialogue into practical results for the Afghan people, while both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement.

DiCarlo also conveyed concerns raised by UN member states over the situation of women and girls, particularly restrictions on girls’ access to education.

She said progress on women’s and girls’ rights would contribute to Afghanistan’s development and also raised concerns over restrictions affecting Afghan female UN personnel.

The UN official highlighted the challenges facing Afghanistan, including economic and social pressures, climate change and natural disasters.

She also reaffirmed the UN’s readiness to support Afghans returning from neighboring countries.

During meetings with civil society representatives and women leaders, DiCarlo recognized their important contributions to communities across Afghanistan.