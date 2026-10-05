Muttaqi, Lavrov discuss expanding Afghanistan-Russia ties

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said all security, political and economic disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking at the Moscow Format meeting on Monday, Muttaqi said Kabul does not want its relations with Islamabad to descend into mutual accusations and propaganda, stressing that Afghanistan’s objective is to resolve existing problems rather than prolong them.

“Our fundamental position is that the existing problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whether security, political or economic, can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Muttaqi criticized the Pakistani government for what he described as its approach of using “military language” instead of political engagement in dealing with Afghanistan.

He accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty through military actions in recent years and said civilians were killed in recent attacks in Kunar, Helmand and Paktika provinces.

The Afghan foreign minister also called for greater regional cooperation on security, countering Daesh, combating narcotics and preventing smuggling. He said Afghanistan was ready to work with neighboring and regional countries to strengthen border security and jointly combat organized crime.

Muttaqi further said the Islamic Emirate would continue to formulate its foreign policy independently and would not abandon its core policies under external pressure.

“Afghanistan considers self-defense against any aggression its inalienable right,” he said.

Turning to economic issues, Muttaqi urged regional countries to expand trade and investment ties with Afghanistan. He said Kabul wants Afghanistan to become a hub for regional cooperation and connectivity