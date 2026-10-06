Muttaqi, Russian deputy PM discuss expanding economic ties

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow to discuss expanding political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The talks focused on strengthening trade, transit, regional connectivity and energy cooperation, as well as investment and other areas of mutual interest, Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

Muttaqi highlighted the positive trajectory of political relations between Kabul and Moscow and thanked the Russian leadership for what he described as its positive policy toward Afghanistan.

He said the existing political understanding should be translated into practical economic partnerships, stressing the need to expand trade and transit, attract Russian investment to Afghanistan, cooperate in energy and mining, and facilitate banking and payment mechanisms between the two countries.

Overchuk expressed Russia’s readiness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan, saying conditions are now in place for launching practical cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of expanding joint work in transit, transport, energy and other sectors, while pointing to a significant increase in bilateral trade last year. He expressed hope that further practical economic cooperation between the two countries would develop in the near future.