Muttaqi and Shoigu discuss regional security and Afghanistan-Russia cooperation

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Tuesday with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and security cooperation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate said the two sides also discussed counter-narcotics efforts and expanding security cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia.

Muttaqi, referring to the positive progress in political relations between the two countries, thanked Russia for recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation, regular consultations, and expanding economic and trade relations.

The Foreign Minister also said Afghanistan would continue its efforts to ensure regional security and combat narcotics, and supports expanding cooperation with regional countries through direct contacts and practical cooperation.

Meanwhile, Sergei Shoigu described Afghanistan-Russia relations as expanding in various areas and expressed satisfaction with Afghanistan’s efforts to maintain security and combat narcotics.

The Secretary of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Moscow would continue political consultations and practical cooperation with Afghanistan.