Afghanistan, Pakistan interested in normalizing relations: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Afghanistan and Pakistan are both interested in normalizing relations despite recent tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said the differences between Kabul and Islamabad had affected the recent Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan, preventing the participants from reaching agreement on a final statement.

Lavrov described the failure to adopt a final document as “unpleasant” but said the situation should not be exaggerated.

He said Daesh poses a challenge to both Afghanistan and Pakistan, carrying out attacks in the two countries and creating problems for their governments.

“I have no doubt that both Afghanistan and Pakistan are interested in normalizing relations,” Lavrov said.

He added that Russia would continue efforts to help resolve the existing and emerging issues between Kabul and Islamabad.

Lavrov also called on countries outside the region to refrain from interfering in regional affairs.

He said Afghanistan and other countries in the region continue to face the consequences of what he described as “gross interference by Western countries,” which he said has contributed to the current challenges in the region.