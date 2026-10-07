Afghan returns from Pakistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified: Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has praised Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghans fleeing conflict and instability over the past decades, while calling for Afghan returns to be voluntary, safe and dignified.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Guterres said Pakistan had “opened its doors to millions of Afghans” seeking safety and protection.

“Communities around this country shared whatever they had with people seeking protection and safety,” he said.

Guterres added that the United Nations remains committed to working with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that the return of Afghans takes place voluntarily and in a safe and dignified manner.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed “deep concern” over what he described as the continued use of Afghan soil to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan. He urged the UN chief and the international community to help address these challenges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari raised similar concerns during a meeting with Guterres.

“Pakistan continues to face terrorism from groups operating from Afghan territory and has shared evidence concerning external support to terrorist proxies targeting Pakistan,” Zardari said, stressing that Afghan territory must not be used against Pakistan or any other country.

The Islamic Emirate officials have denied the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan, saying Kabul is not responsible for Pakistan’s security problems.