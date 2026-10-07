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Afghan agriculture minister in Tashkent for international forum
Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, has arrived in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, to attend an international forum on food security and sustainable development.
Omari is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and is scheduled to participate in the Global Technical Forum for Landlocked Countries on Food Security and Sustainable Development Goals, being held from October 7 to 8.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture said the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss expanding bilateral and regional cooperation with Uzbekistan in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, trade and investment.
The Afghan delegation is also expected to meet officials and representatives from participating countries to discuss agricultural exports, trade, investment opportunities, and the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise.
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British special forces could face prosecution over alleged Afghanistan crimes
The UK Ministry of Defence identified material suggesting that British service personnel may have committed “serious offences” in Afghanistan, including possible murder, manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, a High Court hearing in London was told.
The information was referred by UK Special Forces (UKSF) to the Defence Serious Crime Command earlier this year, The Independent reported.
According to the court, any criminal investigation into the allegations has been paused pending the outcome of the Afghanistan Inquiry.
The inquiry, chaired by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, is examining allegations that UK special forces unlawfully killed people during operations in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013, as well as claims of a subsequent cover-up.
It is also investigating allegations of inadequate investigations by the Royal Military Police.
The latest court proceedings relate to a senior British soldier, identified only as Witness IIA126, who is challenging the inquiry’s decision to restrict his and his lawyers’ access to certain evidence.
His lawyer, Kate Grange KC, argued that the restrictions had prevented the soldier from reviewing evidence concerning an allegation that a person was shot in the head while possibly asleep during a “deliberate detention operation.”
The inquiry is opposing the legal challenge, arguing that the restrictions were necessary to protect the identities of witnesses whose evidence was considered highly sensitive.
Jonathan Glasson KC, representing the inquiry, told the court that the discovery of material potentially indicating serious offences did not mean that any particular individual would necessarily face criminal charges.
The inquiry is expected to continue its examination of the allegations, with a written judgment on the latest legal challenge due at a later date.
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Afghan returns from Pakistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified: Guterres
Guterres added that the United Nations remains committed to working with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that the return of Afghans takes place voluntarily and in a safe and dignified manner.
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Afghanistan, Pakistan interested in normalizing relations: Lavrov
Lavrov described the failure to adopt a final document as “unpleasant” but said this issue should not be exaggerated.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Afghanistan and Pakistan are both interested in normalizing relations despite recent tensions between the two countries.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said the differences between Kabul and Islamabad had affected the recent Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan, preventing the participants from reaching agreement on a final statement.
Lavrov described the failure to adopt a final document as “unpleasant” but said the situation should not be exaggerated.
He said Daesh poses a challenge to both Afghanistan and Pakistan, carrying out attacks in the two countries and creating problems for their governments.
“I have no doubt that both Afghanistan and Pakistan are interested in normalizing relations,” Lavrov said.
He added that Russia would continue efforts to help resolve the existing and emerging issues between Kabul and Islamabad.
Lavrov also called on countries outside the region to refrain from interfering in regional affairs.
He said Afghanistan and other countries in the region continue to face the consequences of what he described as “gross interference by Western countries,” which he said has contributed to the current challenges in the region.
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