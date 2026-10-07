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British special forces could face prosecution over alleged Afghanistan crimes

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The UK Ministry of Defence identified material suggesting that British service personnel may have committed “serious offences” in Afghanistan, including possible murder, manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, a High Court hearing in London was told.

The information was referred by UK Special Forces (UKSF) to the Defence Serious Crime Command earlier this year, The Independent reported.

According to the court, any criminal investigation into the allegations has been paused pending the outcome of the Afghanistan Inquiry.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, is examining allegations that UK special forces unlawfully killed people during operations in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013, as well as claims of a subsequent cover-up.

It is also investigating allegations of inadequate investigations by the Royal Military Police.

The latest court proceedings relate to a senior British soldier, identified only as Witness IIA126, who is challenging the inquiry’s decision to restrict his and his lawyers’ access to certain evidence.

His lawyer, Kate Grange KC, argued that the restrictions had prevented the soldier from reviewing evidence concerning an allegation that a person was shot in the head while possibly asleep during a “deliberate detention operation.”

The inquiry is opposing the legal challenge, arguing that the restrictions were necessary to protect the identities of witnesses whose evidence was considered highly sensitive.

Jonathan Glasson KC, representing the inquiry, told the court that the discovery of material potentially indicating serious offences did not mean that any particular individual would necessarily face criminal charges.

The inquiry is expected to continue its examination of the allegations, with a written judgment on the latest legal challenge due at a later date.

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Afghan agriculture minister in Tashkent for international forum

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October 7, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, has arrived in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, to attend an international forum on food security and sustainable development.

Omari is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and is scheduled to participate in the Global Technical Forum for Landlocked Countries on Food Security and Sustainable Development Goals, being held from October 7 to 8.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture said the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss expanding bilateral and regional cooperation with Uzbekistan in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, trade and investment.

The Afghan delegation is also expected to meet officials and representatives from participating countries to discuss agricultural exports, trade, investment opportunities, and the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise.

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Afghan returns from Pakistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified: Guterres

Guterres added that the United Nations remains committed to working with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that the return of Afghans takes place voluntarily and in a safe and dignified manner.

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5 hours ago

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October 7, 2026

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres has praised Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghans fleeing conflict and instability over the past decades, while calling for Afghan returns to be voluntary, safe and dignified.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Guterres said Pakistan had “opened its doors to millions of Afghans” seeking safety and protection.

“Communities around this country shared whatever they had with people seeking protection and safety,” he said.

Guterres added that the United Nations remains committed to working with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that the return of Afghans takes place voluntarily and in a safe and dignified manner.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed “deep concern” over what he described as the continued use of Afghan soil to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan. He urged the UN chief and the international community to help address these challenges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari raised similar concerns during a meeting with Guterres.

“Pakistan continues to face terrorism from groups operating from Afghan territory and has shared evidence concerning external support to terrorist proxies targeting Pakistan,” Zardari said, stressing that Afghan territory must not be used against Pakistan or any other country.

The Islamic Emirate officials have denied the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan, saying Kabul is not responsible for Pakistan’s security problems.

 
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Afghanistan, Pakistan interested in normalizing relations: Lavrov

Lavrov described the failure to adopt a final document as “unpleasant” but said this issue should not be exaggerated.

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5 hours ago

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October 7, 2026

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Afghanistan and Pakistan are both interested in normalizing relations despite recent tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said the differences between Kabul and Islamabad had affected the recent Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan, preventing the participants from reaching agreement on a final statement.

Lavrov described the failure to adopt a final document as “unpleasant” but said the situation should not be exaggerated.

He said Daesh poses a challenge to both Afghanistan and Pakistan, carrying out attacks in the two countries and creating problems for their governments.

“I have no doubt that both Afghanistan and Pakistan are interested in normalizing relations,” Lavrov said.

He added that Russia would continue efforts to help resolve the existing and emerging issues between Kabul and Islamabad.

Lavrov also called on countries outside the region to refrain from interfering in regional affairs.

He said Afghanistan and other countries in the region continue to face the consequences of what he described as “gross interference by Western countries,” which he said has contributed to the current challenges in the region.

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