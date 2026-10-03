Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and UAE sign MoU on CASA railway project via Afghanistan

The transport ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (CASA) railway project, according to Kazakhstan’s government.

The project aims to develop a new railway route connecting Central and South Asia and providing access to Pakistan’s seaports, while creating new opportunities for international transport, trade, logistics and investment.

Under the agreement, the three countries will conduct technical and economic studies, analytical assessments and feasibility work on the development of the required railway infrastructure and related facilities.

The parties are also considering establishing a joint working group to address the project’s technical, economic and financial aspects.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have developed railway networks and significant transit potential, while the UAE has international experience in transport infrastructure, logistics and major investment projects, the statement said.

The Kazakh government said combining these capabilities would support further practical work on the CASA project and help determine mechanisms for its implementation.

The Trans-Afghan transport corridor linking Central and South Asia has the potential to carry up to 10 million tonnes of cargo to Pakistan’s ports of Karachi and Gwadar.