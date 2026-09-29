Kazakhstan grain shipments to Afghanistan rise over 4-fold

Russia has criticized Western countries over their policies toward Afghans who left the country following the withdrawal of foreign forces in August 2021, accusing them of tightening asylum rules while increasing deportations.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in response to questions about the policies of the United States, Britain and Germany toward Afghan nationals.

Zakharova said Western countries had tightened rules on issuing documents and granting asylum after facing difficulties in accommodating Afghans, while simultaneously stepping up deportations.

She said the policy particularly affected former officials and military personnel of the previous Afghan government, who could face forced returns to Afghanistan.

Zakharova also referred to reports that some European Union countries had allowed diplomats of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to issue documents for Afghan nationals subject to readmission.

She said the process of removing Afghan refugees who were once considered partners by Western countries had accelerated.

Zakharova also raised concerns about the planned closure of Qatar’s Al-Sailiya camp, where more than 1,000 Afghans who worked with US forces are reportedly housed at a former US military base.

She said the United States had been unwilling to accept some of its former Afghan partners and was instead negotiating their resettlement in African countries.

Zakharova accused Western governments of adopting an inconsistent approach by criticizing IEA officials over alleged human rights violations while at the same time deporting Afghan nationals to Afghanistan.

Her comments come amid continuing debate in Western countries over the status of Afghan asylum seekers, former government officials and people who worked with foreign forces following the 2021 withdrawal.