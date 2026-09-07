Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment

Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said Afghanistan is ready to attract major international investment, describing a newly signed agreement with a Saudi Arabian oil and gas company as a positive signal for the country’s economy.

Speaking at a contract-signing ceremony between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and the Saudi company in Kabul, Khalilzad said the agreement demonstrates that Afghanistan is increasingly ready for business and large-scale investment.

He said Afghanistan has long been viewed as a potential land bridge linking resource-rich Central Asia with the large markets and growing demand of South Asia.

Khalilzad also said Afghanistan itself has significant natural resources that could supply regional and international markets, potentially creating new opportunities for economic growth.

Describing the agreement as a “positive and promising development,” Khalilzad said Afghans have endured decades of war and now face substantial economic needs.

He congratulated both sides on the agreement and said he was pleased to witness what he described as an important development for Afghanistan’s investment prospects.