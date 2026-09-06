Iran hangs disabled Afghan prisoner while seated in wheelchair

Iran has executed a disabled 29-year-old Afghan citizen found guilty of murder, a human rights group reported on Sunday.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reported that Wali Jan Noorzai’s execution was carried out on Wednesday at the central prison in Rafsanjan, Kerman Province.

According to the report, Noorzai was arrested by Iranian security forces in Rafsanjan three years ago on charges of “premeditated murder” and was later sentenced to death by Iran’s judiciary.

Hengaw said Noorzai was injured by gunfire from Iranian police during his arrest and lost his ability to walk as a result of his injuries.

He spent the past three years in prison using a wheelchair, and his execution was ultimately carried out while he was still in the wheelchair.