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Tahawol: US rejection of Islamic Emirate’s proposal discussed

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Tahawol: Shifting regional views on Islamic Emirate discussed

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September 2, 2026

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Tahawol: SCO meeting outcome on Afghanistan discussed

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September 1, 2026

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Tahawol: Five years since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

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August 31, 2026

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