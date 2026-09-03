Afghanistan’s independence hinges on boosting domestic production: Baradar

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund says Afghanistan can achieve intellectual, political and economic independence by expanding domestic production, developing key infrastructure and strengthening scientific capacity.

Baradar made the remarks on Thursday in Kabul during a ceremony to launch the rehabilitation plan for the Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park.

He described the industrial park as one of Afghanistan’s major industrial zones, saying its development would pave the way for hundreds of new factories and create jobs for thousands of people.

Baradar urged the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and officials overseeing the Green Industries Industrial Park to complete the rehabilitation project according to required standards.

He also highlighted plans to establish the Afghanistan Islamic Culture Printing and Publishing Production Center at the park, saying it would help meet domestic demand for paper and reduce reliance on imports.

According to Baradar, the center’s printing and publishing of scholarly works would also contribute to preserving Afghanistan’s Islamic and cultural heritage while promoting self-sufficiency in the sector.

The Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park covers 8,200 jeribs of land and currently houses 120 factories, with investment in the park estimated at around $800 million.