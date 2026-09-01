Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye strengthen new Mecca Defence Alliance

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have taken another step towards putting their new mutual defence agreement into operation, holding the first meeting of a joint committee established under the pact.

The three countries formally named the arrangement the Mecca Defence Alliance following high-level talks in Istanbul on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a permanent secretariat would be established in Riyadh, with the first secretary-general expected to come from Pakistan.

The alliance was created after the three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7. Under the pact, an attack on one member is to be treated as an attack on all three.

Fidan said the alliance was based on respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs, while stressing that it remained open to other countries in the region.

Monday’s meeting brought together senior political and military officials from all three nations. Talks focused on military interoperability, joint exercises, defence-industry cooperation, joint production and research, and counterterrorism coordination.

However, questions remain over how the alliance would operate during an actual military crisis.

The Istanbul meeting comes as regional tensions have risen sharply, with the United States and Iran exchanging strikes on Monday after a month-long pause.

Washington said its forces struck two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran later claimed attacks on US military positions in Jordan and the UAE, although both countries denied the bases had been hit.

The developments present a delicate challenge for Pakistan, which maintains close security ties with Saudi Arabia while also seeking to mediate between Iran and the United States.

Field Marshal Asim Munir travelled to Tehran on August 24 for talks with senior Iranian officials as Pakistan sought to revive diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and address the continuing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts warn Pakistan’s position could become more difficult if the trilateral alliance is seen as being directed against Iran.

The three countries, however, have stressed that the agreement is defensive and not aimed at any particular state.

The alliance could eventually expand beyond its three founding members, with Pakistan and Türkiye indicating that other countries could join.

Egypt is considered one of the leading possibilities. Cairo has participated in earlier discussions with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on regional stability, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Egyptian membership is possible. Egypt is reportedly examining the legal and constitutional implications before making a decision.

Bangladesh has also publicly expressed interest.

In the Gulf, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have been identified as potential candidates because of their close ties with the three founding members and interest in diversifying their security partnerships.

Any expansion, however, would require agreement among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye over the security obligations involved in admitting new members.

The Istanbul meeting marks an important first step in turning the Mecca Defence Alliance from a political agreement into a more structured regional security partnership.