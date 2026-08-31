EU announces 15 million euros to strengthen livelihoods and food security in Afghanistan

The European Union has announced an additional €15 million in funding for its ongoing partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen food security and climate resilience in Afghanistan.

The funding will support efforts to address food insecurity, malnutrition, poverty and the impacts of climate change by combining school feeding, climate-resilient livelihoods, sustainable natural resource management and private-sector development in agribusiness.

Eric Beaume, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation, said the contribution reflects the EU’s continued commitment to Afghan communities, particularly women, children and vulnerable rural families.

He said the investment in agribusiness, food value chains and school feeding will help improve nutrition, protect livelihoods and strengthen the economic resilience of vulnerable communities.

The additional funding will extend the programme for 12 months, with a greater focus on agribusiness, food safety and quality, while school feeding and climate-resilience activities will continue.

John Aylieff, WFP Representative and Country Director in Afghanistan, welcomed the EU’s support, saying it would help strengthen livelihoods, improve local food systems and create more opportunities for women and young people.

The EU said the new funding builds on its long-standing support for resilience and school feeding programmes in Afghanistan and aims to strengthen the local private sector through local procurement and stronger links with humanitarian programmes.