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IEA says US pressure preventing countries from recognizing Afghan government
He said some countries remain under the influence of major global powers, preventing them from making further progress in their relations with the Islamic Emirate.
The Islamic Emirate says pressure from the United States on the United Nations and some countries has hindered formal recognition of its government in Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, told Ariana News on Monday that Washington is pressuring the UN and several countries to refrain from formal engagement with Kabul.
“They may not say it openly or have announced it, but overall it appears that pressure is being put on the United Nations and some other countries, preventing them from engaging with us. Otherwise, engagement should have taken place by now,” Mujahid said.
He said some countries remain under the influence of major global powers, preventing them from making further progress in their relations with the Islamic Emirate.
“Countries that were at war or in conflict with us, or some countries that are still under the influence of those major powers, naturally have not been able to make progress in engagement. The blame does not lie with Afghanistan, and their policies have not changed since the war,” he said.
Meanwhile, analysts say the United States continues to have significant influence over the foreign policies of many countries. They argue that unless Washington changes its approach toward the Islamic Emirate, further progress toward formal recognition is likely to remain difficult.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says its foreign policy is focused on economic interests and that Kabul seeks to expand relations with all countries.
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Afghanistan should not be viewed solely through a security lens: Achakzai
Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of Pakistan’s Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, said Afghanistan continues to be viewed mainly through a security lens in regional forums.
Speaking at the opening session of a three-day public jirga in Southern Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Achakzai said Afghan people were not adequately represented in discussions about their country, including at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
He said blaming Afghanistan alone for regional security challenges ignored the country’s history of decades of conflict, foreign interventions and proxy rivalries involving major and regional powers.
Achakzai also said the powers and proxies involved during the Cold War bear historical responsibility for the destruction of Afghanistan.
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Retired U.S. general: ‘I was quite unhappy with the ending in Afghanistan’
He said the images of Afghans trying to hold onto a departing U.S. military aircraft in Kabul were similarly traumatic.
Retired U.S. four-star General Austin “Scott” Miller, the former commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, says he was deeply unhappy with the way the U.S. mission in Afghanistan ended.
In an interview with ABC News, Miller said he knew the withdrawal could end badly, but he was still angry and disappointed by the fall of Kabul and the way the U.S. left Afghanistan.
“I was quite unhappy with the ending in Afghanistan,” Miller said. “Even if I knew it wasn’t going to be good, I knew this could happen, but I was angry.”
Miller said one of the most difficult parts of leaving Afghanistan was telling Afghan partners and friends that he was leaving. Some of those relationships had lasted 10 to 15 years.
“I felt like I had a distasteful task,” he said. “I had to tell them I’m leaving. I really am leaving, and this force is leaving.”
Miller said that although he was simply carrying out U.S. government policy as a soldier, the reaction from his Afghan friends was painful.
“The look in their eyes… was almost as if you’re betraying us,” he said.
Miller: “I felt helpless” during Kabul evacuation
Miller said watching the chaotic evacuation from Kabul after the Islamic Emirate seized the capital was extremely difficult.
“I felt helpless,” he said. “If I could have snuck on an airplane, I would have gone over there.”
He said he wanted to return to Afghanistan to help, but he was no longer in a position to do so.
Miller also recalled the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at Kabul airport, which killed U.S. service members and Afghan civilians.
“That one almost brought me to my knees. That one hit me in the gut hard,” he said.
Kabul scenes reminded Miller of 9/11
Miller said the chaos at Kabul airport reminded him of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
He recalled seeing people jumping from the World Trade Center to escape the flames on 9/11.
He said the images of Afghans trying to hold onto a departing U.S. military aircraft in Kabul were similarly traumatic.
“It was traumatic for a lot of people because we do remember how this started. And now, we’re looking at how it’s ending,” Miller said.
Miller says the evacuation could have been handled differently
Asked what could have been done differently, Miller said the growing risks on the ground were not fully understood.
He said the United States could have reduced the number of people who needed to be evacuated before the situation became an emergency.
“I would have liked to have seen some of that come out while we had all the airlift as we were taking the military out,” he said.
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