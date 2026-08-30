Iran executes at least 20 Afghan nationals in 2026; rights groups raise concerns

Iran has executed at least 20 Afghan nationals by hanging since the beginning of 2026, according to human rights organizations monitoring executions in the country.

Reports reviewed by the groups indicate that executions of Afghan citizens have been recorded in almost every month of the year. The reported charges include drug-related offenses, murder, espionage on behalf of Israel, and participation in anti-government protests.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns over whether defendants in these cases received fair trials, citing questions surrounding access to legal representation, judicial transparency and effective opportunities to defend themselves.

According to the reports, at least three other Afghan nationals have also been sentenced to death.

Most of the documented executions reportedly took place at Adelabad Prison in Shiraz, Taybad Prison, Yazd Prison and Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan.

Among the cases highlighted by rights groups are those of two cousins, Gol Mohammad Mohammadi and Qayem Hosseini, who were sentenced to death following trials linked to anti-government protests in Isfahan in January.

Human Rights Organization Iran and Hengaw also reported that three Afghan nationals — Afshar Shah-Ahmadi, Iman Shafayi and Sadruddin Ahmadzadeh — were executed in July after being convicted of involvement in the burning of a police station.

Rights groups say their concerns extend beyond the executions themselves, pointing to alleged shortcomings in investigations, access to legal counsel and transparency in capital punishment cases.

Activists also say some executions in Iran are carried out without official announcements, making it difficult to determine the full number of Afghan nationals executed in the country.

According to Hengaw, at least 85 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2025.