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Iran executes at least 20 Afghan nationals in 2026; rights groups raise concerns
Most of the documented executions reportedly took place at Adelabad Prison in Shiraz, Taybad Prison, Yazd Prison and Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan.
Iran has executed at least 20 Afghan nationals by hanging since the beginning of 2026, according to human rights organizations monitoring executions in the country.
Reports reviewed by the groups indicate that executions of Afghan citizens have been recorded in almost every month of the year. The reported charges include drug-related offenses, murder, espionage on behalf of Israel, and participation in anti-government protests.
Human rights organizations have raised concerns over whether defendants in these cases received fair trials, citing questions surrounding access to legal representation, judicial transparency and effective opportunities to defend themselves.
According to the reports, at least three other Afghan nationals have also been sentenced to death.
Most of the documented executions reportedly took place at Adelabad Prison in Shiraz, Taybad Prison, Yazd Prison and Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan.
Among the cases highlighted by rights groups are those of two cousins, Gol Mohammad Mohammadi and Qayem Hosseini, who were sentenced to death following trials linked to anti-government protests in Isfahan in January.
Human Rights Organization Iran and Hengaw also reported that three Afghan nationals — Afshar Shah-Ahmadi, Iman Shafayi and Sadruddin Ahmadzadeh — were executed in July after being convicted of involvement in the burning of a police station.
Rights groups say their concerns extend beyond the executions themselves, pointing to alleged shortcomings in investigations, access to legal counsel and transparency in capital punishment cases.
Activists also say some executions in Iran are carried out without official announcements, making it difficult to determine the full number of Afghan nationals executed in the country.
According to Hengaw, at least 85 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2025.
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AFN 2.5 billion in worn banknotes removed from circulation over past year
Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank) says it has collected and destroyed worn-out banknotes worth around AFN 2.5 billion over the past year as part of efforts to maintain the quality of currency in circulation.
Hasibullah Noori, spokesperson for Da Afghanistan Bank, said citizens can exchange worn banknotes for new ones by visiting the central bank or commercial banks.
The move comes as some citizens and money changers report an increase in worn banknotes in the market. They say such notes are often difficult to use in daily transactions, with some people refusing to accept them.
Money changers say the situation has created difficulties in routine transactions and called for more worn banknotes to be removed from circulation.
Da Afghanistan Bank has urged citizens to take better care of Afghan currency to prevent banknotes from becoming worn before the end of their expected lifespan. The bank says premature replacement and printing of banknotes imposes additional costs.
Bank officials said new banknotes are being injected into circulation based on monetary policy and market demand.
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IEA spokesman says government will resolve issue of girls’ education
He said one in every four Afghans is currently engaged in education, adding that expanding education, developing higher education, strengthening scientific research and improving human resources remain among the government’s priorities.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says the government is working to resolve the issue of girls’ education beyond grade six.
Speaking on the “Government in the Media Mirror” program on Sunday, Mujahid said the issue remains under review and efforts are ongoing to address what he described as a gap in the country’s education system.
He said one in every four Afghans is currently engaged in education, adding that expanding education, developing higher education, strengthening scientific research and improving human resources remain among the government’s priorities.
Mujahid’s remarks come as girls above grade six have remained barred from secondary schools in Afghanistan since the IEA returned to power in 2021. The authorities have repeatedly said the issue is being considered but have not announced a timeline for reopening secondary schools to girls.
According to Mujahid, 238 new schools and religious schools were built across Afghanistan over the 1447 Islamic Hijri year, while 970 others were renovated or rebuilt.
He said more than 38,000 public and private schools are currently operating across the country, with more than 7.62 million students enrolled. More than 2.4 million students are also studying at religious schools, he added.
Mujahid further said more than 212,000 students are enrolled in public and private universities, while over 77,855 students are studying at technical and vocational schools and institutes.
He also said the General Directorate of Examinations held 53 university entrance examination sessions last year, with 189,169 candidates participating.
On scientific research, Mujahid said 14 research projects were completed and 164 scientific papers were published by the Academy of Sciences during the past year. He added that 100 conferences and six scientific seminars were also held, while work continues on 192 research projects.
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US deports Afghan man with family ties to US military to Central African Republic
The United States has deported dozens of people to the Central African Republic, including a young Afghan whose family members had worked with US forces, according to his lawyer and human rights organizations.
The Afghan man, who is in his early 20s, had been protected by a US court from being sent back to Afghanistan, his lawyer, Alma David, said.
AfghanEvac, which supports Afghans who assisted the United States, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights First, confirmed that he was among those deported.
One of his brothers, who now lives in the United States, served in the former Afghan National Army alongside US forces. Another brother was a US-trained pilot.
The New York Times, which referred to the Afghan man as Khalil, reported that his father and sister had also worked with US forces.
The deportation flight arrived in Bangui, the Central African Republic’s capital, on Saturday. It carried 12 Afghans and eight Iranians, as well as several nationals from Nepal and Nicaragua, according to Savi Arvey of Human Rights First.
Human Rights First said the flight was the third deportation operation from the United States to the Central African Republic this year.
The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown, which has included sending migrants to countries with which they have little or no connection under agreements reached with third governments.
The US State Department currently advises Americans against traveling to the Central African Republic, warning of potential risks including unrest, crime, kidnapping, health concerns and terrorism.
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