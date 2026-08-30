Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign 20 trade MoUs worth $267 million

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce says 20 trade memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $267 million have been signed following business meetings between Afghan traders and private-sector representatives and officials from Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya province.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of a business networking conference between Afghan private-sector representatives and Kashkadarya in Kabul. Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of Kashkadarya province, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Kabul, and private-sector representatives from both countries attended the conference.

Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said economic relations and trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have increased following visits by delegations from both sides.

He stressed the need to simplify trade and transit procedures and remove existing obstacles. He also said Afghanistan is ready to discuss the transit of its export goods through Uzbekistan.

Shahret Muradov, Deputy Governor of Kashkadarya, said the province is ready to expand trade and industrial cooperation with Afghanistan and host Afghan delegations and traders.

The agreements cover sectors including food products, clothing, construction, livestock, electronic equipment, and furniture.