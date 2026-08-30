Business
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign 20 trade MoUs worth $267 million
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce says 20 trade memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $267 million have been signed following business meetings between Afghan traders and private-sector representatives and officials from Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya province.
The agreements were signed on the sidelines of a business networking conference between Afghan private-sector representatives and Kashkadarya in Kabul. Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of Kashkadarya province, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Kabul, and private-sector representatives from both countries attended the conference.
Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said economic relations and trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have increased following visits by delegations from both sides.
He stressed the need to simplify trade and transit procedures and remove existing obstacles. He also said Afghanistan is ready to discuss the transit of its export goods through Uzbekistan.
Shahret Muradov, Deputy Governor of Kashkadarya, said the province is ready to expand trade and industrial cooperation with Afghanistan and host Afghan delegations and traders.
The agreements cover sectors including food products, clothing, construction, livestock, electronic equipment, and furniture.
Business
Afghanistan transports more than 704,000 tonnes of goods by rail in August
The Hairatan railway route handled the largest share, with 464,767 tonnes, followed by Khaf–Herat with 137,687 tonnes, Torghundi with 62,015 tonnes, and Aqina with 39,831 tonnes.
Afghanistan transported more than 704,000 metric tonnes of goods through its railway network in August 2026, the Ministry of Public Works said.
The ministry said 704,300 metric tonnes of petroleum products, non-petroleum goods and other materials were imported and exported through four major railway routes during the month.
The Hairatan railway route handled the largest share, with 464,767 tonnes, followed by Khaf–Herat with 137,687 tonnes, Torghundi with 62,015 tonnes, and Aqina with 39,831 tonnes.
The ministry said the railway network also supported Afghan exports during the month, including 3,751 tonnes of carbonated beverages shipped abroad.
According to the ministry, expanding rail transportation and exports could contribute to job creation, higher national revenues and greater economic stability and self-sufficiency.
The ministry added that the Islamic Emirate is working to improve trade conditions and expand transportation facilities for Afghan traders.
Business
TAPI pipeline nears first gas sales in Afghanistan
Herat Governor Mawlavi Islam Jar recently said construction of the TAPI pipeline in the province is expected to be completed within two months.
The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is moving closer to its first commercial gas sales in Afghanistan after years of delays, with Herat expected to become the first Afghan market served by the project.
According to the Times of Central Asia, Turkmenistan plans to supply gas to Herat through the TAPI pipeline, while the timeline for extending the project to Pakistan and India remains uncertain.
The report says Turkmengaz and Afghan Gas signed a memorandum on August 10 covering the purchase of gas through TAPI. However, the agreement does not yet specify the price, supply volume or exact date for the start of commercial deliveries.
Afghan and Turkmen officials are also working to develop a gas distribution network in Herat to supply industrial facilities, power plants and households.
Meanwhile, Herat Governor Mawlavi Islam Jar recently said construction of the TAPI pipeline in the province is expected to be completed within two months.
According to the governor, Turkmen officials have completed their work on the project and will hand it over to Herat authorities once the remaining process is finalized.
Jar has also urged residents and factory owners in Herat’s industrial park to make the necessary preparations for the start of gas distribution and pipeline connections.
The TAPI project is designed to transport Turkmenistan’s natural gas through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with a planned annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters.
Business
Afghanistan, Russia discuss special economic zone and expanded trade cooperation
The Russian ambassador also presented a proposal concerning joint-stock companies related to “Stras and Afsutor.”
Afghanistan and Russia have discussed plans to expand economic and trade cooperation, including a proposal to establish a special economic zone at the Hairatan border port.
Ahmad Jan Bilal, Director General of State-Owned Enterprises, met with Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, at his office. Saeedurrahman Mazhari, head of the director general’s office, and Momtazuddin Momtaz, head of legal affairs, also attended the meeting.
During the talks, Zhirnov thanked Bilal for arranging the meeting and proposed the establishment of a special economic zone in Hairatan. He said the zone could provide facilities for the storage, processing and packaging of agricultural products, as well as other economic activities.
The Russian ambassador also presented a proposal concerning joint-stock companies related to “Stras and Afsutor.”
Bilal welcomed the proposal and stressed the importance of establishing an economic zone. He said the General Directorate of State-Owned Enterprises was working to further strengthen and expand the activities of the relevant companies to help increase exports of Afghanistan’s fresh and dried fruits to international markets.
He added that Afghanistan welcomes Russia’s cooperation in various economic sectors and is ready to expand further joint economic and trade partnerships.
Bilal also called for cooperation and agreements on establishing a workshop for repairing Kamaz vehicles in Afghanistan and importing petroleum products from Russia.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Russian ambassador assured the Afghan side of Russia’s comprehensive cooperation on the issues discussed.
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